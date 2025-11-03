New Delhi: News18 India has announced its latest show, ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’, featuring radio personality and digital creator, RJ Raunac.

‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ aims to connect with younger audiences through humour, insight, and trending conversations.

The show will air regularly every Thursday and Friday at 8:35 PM starting next week and will feature digital explainers enhanced with AI videos, along with light-hearted takes on viral topics, social trends, and national issues, all delivered in RJ Raunac’s signature entertaining style.

Short, snackable digital segments will also be released across News18 India’s social media handles, ensuring a wider digital reach.

Talking about the upcoming show, Jyoti Kamal, Managing Editor-News18 India, PH& JKLH said, “We are very excited about our new show, ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ featuring RJ Raunac. RJ Raunac is one of India’s most beloved radio personalities and enjoys immense popularity among the youth. This show reflects News18 India’s continuous efforts to adapt to new formats, collaborate with influencers, and engage audiences where they are. News18 India is evolving with changing consumption patterns and constantly innovating to stay ahead. With ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’, we aim to blend news in a refreshing and relatable style. The show promises to bring trending topics, humour, and insights together, offering viewers a unique and engaging experience.”

Expressing his excitement, RJ Raunac said, “I am absolutely thrilled to collaborate with News18 India for our upcoming show. These days, everything goes viral. memes, reels, even people! So why not news? That’s exactly what we’re doing with ‘Viral Baat Raunac ke Saath’ , where news meets views in the most entertaining way. With News18 India, we’re creating a show that makes you think, smile, and share : all at once!”