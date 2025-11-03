NewQuick commerce platform Zepto has rolled out a new pricing structure that removes all handling and surge fees and offers free delivery on orders above Rs 99, the lowest free-delivery threshold currently available in the sector.

Under its “All New Zepto Experience” initiative, the company has eliminated handling fees and weather-related surge charges across all orders, regardless of order value.

Customers placing orders above Rs 99 will not incur delivery fees, while those below Rs 99 will be charged Rs 30 for delivery. The company has also removed the small cart fee and the convenience fee previously applied to cigarette and tobacco orders.

The change positions Zepto as one of the most competitively priced players in India’s fast-growing 10-minute delivery segment, where it competes with Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

A comparison of fee structures indicates significant pricing differences among platforms. For orders below Rs 99, Zepto charges Rs 30 for delivery with no additional handling costs.

Blinkit, in contrast, levies Rs 54 in total comprising Rs 30 delivery, Rs 4 handling, and a Rs 20 small cart charge. Swiggy Instamart charges about Rs 65, including Rs 30 delivery, Rs 9.80 handling, a Rs 15 small cart fee, and GST on those charges.

For an order worth Rs 84 on Zepto, customers pay approximately Rs 115.50, including delivery and GST on fees, with no handling or small cart costs. The same order costs around Rs 143 on Blinkit and Rs 154 on Instamart due to cumulative delivery and handling charges.

For orders above Rs 99, Zepto waives all fees entirely, while Blinkit continues to charge a minimum of Rs 34 — Rs 30 delivery plus Rs 4 handling, until the order value exceeds Rs 199. Swiggy Instamart maintains a Rs 30 delivery fee until Rs 199, after which a Rs 16 delivery fee applies, waived for Swiggy One subscribers.