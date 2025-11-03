New Delhi: LG Ad Solutions has announced the launch of Agentiv, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to enhance the company’s advertising technology operations and data management capabilities.

The platform has been developed to support a range of internal and external AI-driven agents that improve workflow automation, collaboration, and data accessibility across LG Ad Solutions’ ecosystem.

“We’ve focused on building the data infrastructure needed to responsibly integrate AI into our advertising technology,” said Dave Rudnick, Chief Technology Officer at LG Ad Solutions.

“Agentiv provides a unified platform for developing and deploying agents across multiple business functions, helping streamline internal processes and strengthen how we collaborate with clients.”

According to the company, more than 20 intelligent agents are already active within Agentiv, supporting various operational workflows. These include a media planning agent that produces feasibility reports based on campaign inputs and a creative review agent that assists in managing ad approval processes.

LG Ad Solutions plans to begin limited beta testing of Agentiv with selected advertisers. The first phase will introduce a data collaboration agent designed to enable participating brands to combine their customer data with LG Ad Solutions’ insights in a privacy-compliant environment, helping inform audience identification and campaign evaluation.

Key functions within the platform include a natural language query feature that allows users to interact with campaign data conversationally, persona-based permissions that regulate access across advertisers, agencies and partners, and clean room integration to support privacy-focused data collaboration. It also includes optimisation support for assessing campaign performance and making timely adjustments.

“We’re entering an AI-first era in ad tech, and brands can’t afford to sit on the sidelines,” Rudnick added.

“Choosing the right partners means looking for those who are investing now, building resilient foundations, and embracing AI to help advertisers navigate what comes next. Agentiv is our commitment to being that partner.”