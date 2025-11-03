New Delhi: As India celebrated its Women’s World Cup victory and Deepti Sharma’s match-winning performances, a different kind of triumph unfolded beyond the boundary. Amidst the cheers and confetti, Surf Excel turned a fleeting viral moment into one of the tournament’s most memorable brand stories.

After Jemimah Rodrigues’ gritty semi-final innings against Australia, a photograph of her mud-streaked jersey began circulating online. Fans, quick to connect the dots, tagged Surf Excel, the brand synonymous with Daag Acche Hain, inviting it to respond.

The detergent brand rose to the occasion with a clever twist. It sent Rodrigues a set of empty Surf Excel bottles along with a message asking her not to wash her jersey but to frame it. The move was witty, relevant, and perfectly timed, transforming a social media buzz into a brand moment that felt both human and humorous.

Players often frame jerseys from their most iconic games, but in this instance, the stains themselves told the story. Staying true to its long-standing Daag Acche Hain philosophy, the brand even followed up by sending Rodrigues a frame, neatly closing the loop.

Brilliance in a bottleWhen Jemimah Rodrigues’ jersey got covered in sweat and soil after that incredible win — most people saw dirt.

Surf Excel saw a story.

They sent her an empty bottle and a frame, with a simple note:

“Don’t clean it. Frame it.” @JemiRodrigues@cricketworldcuppic.twitter.com/ots0BldhTh — Ashutosh (@ashumishra) November 2, 2025

Since 2005, Surf Excel’s Indian take on the global Dirt is Good platform has celebrated dirt as a sign of effort, emotion, and experience. Its interaction with Rodrigues was a reminder of how well-executed moment marketing doesn’t need grand production, just a genuine connection between story, timing, and spirit.