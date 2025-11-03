New Delhi: “For us, supporting ICC Women’s Cricket globally through our brand Rexona has been a true privilege,” said Priya Nair, CEO and Managing Director, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), reacting to India’s ICC Women’s World Cup triumph.

She continued, “It reinforces our deep belief in empowering women to rise, lead, and create change in every field they choose.”

In a LinkedIn note after the final, Nair said the win felt “historical and magical,” likening its impact to 1983 and calling the team’s success a boost for women’s sport in India.

She added that Rexona’s global backing of ICC Women’s Cricket aligns with Unilever’s push to amplify visibility and opportunity for women athletes.

Nair took charge as HUL’s CEO and MD on August 1, 2025, becoming the first woman to lead the FMCG major.

Earlier this year, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced a 3-year partnership with Unilever’s Personal Care business, making Rexona the official global sponsor for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 and for all ICC Women’s Cricket events through 2027.