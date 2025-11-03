Mudramax appoints Atrayee Chakraborty as Senior VP, Strategy

New Delhi: Mudramax has appointed Atrayee Chakraborty as Senior Vice President, Strategy, where she will focus on developing human-centred media strategies rooted in insight and innovation. She will report to Navin Kathuria, Executive Vice President at Mudramax.

With over two decades of experience across Indian and international markets, Chakraborty brings expertise in strategic planning, data-led media thinking and cross-market leadership. Before joining Mudramax, she served as Knowledge and Strategy Partner at Lodestar UM, where she developed forward-looking planning frameworks.

She has also held senior roles at Essence Mediacom and Red Fuse Communications, overseeing regional media strategy for Asia and working with brands such as Colgate-Palmolive and other emerging D2C players.

Speaking about the appointment, Navin Kathuria said, “We are thrilled to have Atrayee join us. Her expertise will bring immense value as we strengthen our strategic media capabilities, focusing on data and tech driven next-gen media solutions. Her experience in India and international markets will help the agency and our clients unlock new growth avenues by creating experiences that don’t just reach audiences but engage deeply, inspire action and deliver impactful results.”

Atrayee Chakraborty said, “This role feels almost tailor-made for what I truly love doing, blending creativity with strategy to unlock client growth. The vision shared by Navin and the leadership team resonated deeply with me. I’m excited to collaborate across our integrated ecosystem and help take Mudramax to its next big leap of growth. Mudramax’s agility, collaborative spirit, and integrated creative-media structure give us a unique edge in the market, and I’m looking forward to amplifying that advantage.”

Outside of her professional career, Chakraborty is a certified spiritual life coach, author of Soul Compass, and an artist known for her landscape and cosmic-themed paintings.