GCPL buys Muuchstac from Triology Solutions in Rs 500 crore acquisition

New Delhi: Godrej Consumer Products (GCPL) has entered into an agreement to acquire the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) business of Triology Solutions (TSPL), an Indian company operating primarily in the male grooming category under the brand Muuchstac.

The company informed stock exchanges that the acquisition will be executed through a slump sale on a going concern basis. The transaction, carried out in cash, is valued at approximately Rs 380–500 crore.

An initial tranche of Rs 289 crore will be paid at the time of signing, followed by a second tranche of around Rs 160 crore to be paid after 12 months.

GCPL stated that the move is intended to “drive profitable growth” within its portfolio. No governmental or regulatory approvals are required for the transaction, which is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

Triology Solutions, incorporated in May 2017, has built its presence in India’s male grooming segment. The company reported an audited turnover of Rs 19 crore in FY 2022–23, Rs 12 crore in FY 2023–24, and Rs 87 crore in FY 2024–25. Its trailing twelve-month turnover as of September 2025 stood at Rs 80 crore.

The acquisition will expand GCPL’s presence in the male grooming segment and strengthen its position within India’s broader FMCG market.

The company’s communication to the exchanges was signed by Tejal Jariwala, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, who confirmed that the acquisition does not constitute a related-party transaction and that the promoter group has no interest in the entity being acquired.