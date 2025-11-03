New Delhi: The Indian women’s cricket team’s historic ICC World Cup 2025 victory is more than a sporting milestone; it’s a billion-rupee breakthrough moment for brands, broadcasters, and the wider media economy.

Overnight, the Women in Blue have gone from being inspiring athletes to becoming some of the most impactful marketing arenas in the country.

Advertising executives, sponsors, and media planners are already calling it a turning point in how women’s cricket will be packaged, priced, and promoted.

The first proof of commercial traction came even before the final whistle. Coca-Cola India activated not one but two brands—Thums Up XForce and BodyArmor Lyte ORS—as beverage partners for the tournament.

During the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final in Navi Mumbai, Coca-Cola revived its Halftime experience, turning the mid-innings break into a live Coke Studio Bharat concert featuring artist Aditya Gadhvi. He performed Khalasi, the Cannes Lions-winning anthem of exploration, and Meetha Khaara, a folk-rooted song from Gujarat.

JioStar onboarded Google Gemini, Google Pay, Android, and Pixel. Hindustan Unilever’s Rexona, SBI, and the International Gemological Institute (IGI) also joined the sponsor lineup.

Post-victory, brand salutes flooded the internet. Surf Excel’s ‘Daag Acche Hain’ campaign leaned into cricket’s emotional highs, while Coca-Cola, Puma, Adidas, Booking.com, and Swiggy Instamart delivered high-impact moment marketing. The emotional and social currency of women’s cricket had arrived—and brands knew it.

“This wasn’t a CSR play or tokenism,” said a Mumbai-based creative director. “These were data-backed, performance-led brand activations built on real audience momentum.”

India’s top women cricketers already had growing endorsement portfolios—now, those are set to explode. Smriti Mandhana, WPL’s most expensive player and a World Cup standout, endorses Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai, SBI, Garnier, Boost, and Red Bull. She reportedly charges Rs 45–50 lakh per campaign.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with over a million Instagram followers, is increasingly in demand among wellness and apparel brands. Young stars like Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues are drawing interest from D2C, fintech, and fashion sectors.

After Rodrigues' gritty semi-final performance against Australia, a photo of her dirt-smeared jersey went viral. Fans tagged Surf Excel, prompting a clever brand response. HUL sent Rodrigues a box of empty detergent bottles with a message urging her not to wash but to frame the jersey.

The gesture hit all the right notes. Athletes often frame jerseys from iconic matches, and Surf Excel has long positioned stains as symbols of growth and grit. Since 2005, its Daag Acche Hain campaign has celebrated the beauty of effort through mess.

By turning a viral moment into a brand-aligned story, Surf Excel demonstrated the power of authentic moment marketing, organic, not opportunistic.

Ad rates for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final surged by 35–40%, with 10-second spots selling for up to Rs 3 lakh, according to a news report. That’s pricing territory typically reserved for top-tier men’s bilaterals. Media buyers cited India's winning form and viewership momentum as key drivers behind the spike.

Nearly all marquee India matches aired in prime time, an unprecedented move that yielded massive returns. Ed-tech, fintech, FMCG, and auto brands bought aggressively, with ed-tech and D2C advertisers dominating inventories. CPMs were among the strongest seen in Indian sports content.

The players are now cultural icons. One sports marketing executive estimated each top-tier player could sign 3–4 new brand deals over the next quarter.

“This win has elevated their brand equity to another level,” he said. “Now they’re not just cricketers—they’re cultural currency.”

Marketers say relatability is the differentiator. “They embody grit, ambition, and authenticity,” said Preeti Jindal, a brand consultant. “For progressive brands, that’s marketing gold.”

Until recently, the ICC bundled men’s and women’s media rights. But the standalone success of the 2025 edition—both in viewership and brand pull—is expected to drive a separation in future cycles. Broadcasters are expected to compete aggressively for exclusive women’s cricket rights, now that the value proposition is clear.

“It delivers on reach, relevance, and return,” said a senior media executive. “It’s no longer a side show—it’s prime-time real estate.”

If 1983 was the commercial tipping point for men’s cricket, 2025 could be that moment for the women’s game. But this time, the ecosystem—purpose-led branding, performance media, and digital amplification—is ready to maximise it.

The cultural conversation is also shifting. “It’s not just about lifting trophies anymore,” said a senior agency planner. “It’s about what this team stands for: empowerment, excellence, and equal opportunity. That’s what brands want to buy into.”

The BCCI seems aligned. A Rs 51 crore bonus has already been announced, and insiders say deeper investment in grassroots, infrastructure, and women’s coaching is underway. With the WPL gaining momentum and a new batch of teenage stars waiting in the wings, the future looks bright—and bankable.

This victory hasn’t just ignited stadiums—it has unlocked a billion-rupee market. For sponsors, advertisers, and platforms, women’s cricket is no longer an underdog story—it’s a growth story.

As the glow of the win lingers, the message is loud and clear: The Women in Blue haven’t just won a title—they’ve changed the terms of play.