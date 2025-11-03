New Delhi: This week’s campaigns captured a mix of humour, nostalgia, and local flavour, showing how storytelling continues to evolve across categories. From playful reinterpretations of cultural moments to light-hearted takes on social behaviour, the latest films used irony, satire, and emotion to stay relatable. Several narratives leaned on everyday experiences, while others revived forgotten folklore or highlighted real-world awareness themes through creative twists. Together, they reflected how brands are blending cultural commentary with entertainment, experimenting with tone and form to hold attention in a crowded festive season.

Bingo! brings Indian ghosts back to life with ‘Desi Bhoot Bachao’

Bingo! Mad Angles, from ITC, has launched a Halloween campaign titled ‘Desi Bhoot Bachao’, created by Tonic Worldwide. Using satire and spoof news storytelling, the film features forgotten Indian ghosts protesting for recognition, highlighting how Western horror icons have eclipsed local folklore. Through exaggerated newsroom debates and mock protests, the campaign revives classic desi spirits like Dayans and Chudails, blending humour with cultural commentary. Staying true to Bingo!’s irreverent tone, the film urges audiences to celebrate homegrown horror legends, reminding viewers that Indian ghosts come with more chaos, character, and masala than their Western counterparts.

Škoda Auto India explores the emotion of fandom in new ‘Heartbreak’ campaign

Škoda Auto India, with BBH India, has launched the ‘Heartbreak’ campaign to celebrate 25 years of the brand and the release of the limited-edition Octavia RS. The campaign explores the emotional connection fans share with the car through a film, an interactive microsite featuring a tongue-in-cheek ‘Non-Owner’s Manual’, and a collector’s fragrance named ‘Driver’s Seat’. Designed as a playful ode to fans who missed out on owning one of the 100 cars, the campaign blends performance nostalgia with creative fan engagement across digital, social, ambient, and outdoor platforms.

Sanya Malhotra turns a bride-seeing into a fun influencer shoot for Joy Personal Care

Joy Personal Care has unveiled a new campaign for its Skin Fruits Moisturising Cream featuring actor Sanya Malhotra. The film gives a light-hearted spin to the traditional ‘bride-seeing’ ritual, with Malhotra transforming the moment into an influencer-style video shoot. Assisted by her parents, she demonstrates the cream’s benefits in a playful, modern tone that blends nostalgia with contemporary content culture. Concluding with a cheerful family dance, the campaign reinforces Joy’s message, Beautiful by Nature, and brings fresh relevance to one of its most recognisable skincare products.

Bingo! Potato Chips flips its flop era into a bold self-roast revival

Bingo! Potato Chips has launched a quirky new campaign marking its relaunch across northern and western India, turning past failures into a playful comeback story. Embracing a self-deprecating tone, the ITC brand pokes fun at its earlier missteps, transforming its “Big No” into a confident “Big Yes”. The film blends humour and irony, staying true to Bingo!’s irreverent style. Alongside the campaign, the brand introduces two new flavours, Butter Garlic and Himalayan Pink Salt, and unveils bold new packaging with dark, surreal visuals, signalling a refreshed, self-aware chapter for the snack brand.

HDFC Securities takes on investment scams with ‘Kya Aap Taiyyar Ho?’

HDFC Securities has launched ‘Kya Aap Taiyyar Ho?’, a nationwide fraud awareness campaign under its #KnowYourMoney initiative. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the campaign features a humorous ‘Fraudster Family’—a set of characters exposing the tricks used by modern scammers. Through storytelling, workshops, and multilingual content, the initiative encourages financial literacy and caution against investment frauds. Supported by partners such as Wagons Learning and EmpowHer India, it blends entertainment with education, reaching millions across India through digital, on-ground, and community channels to help investors recognise and avoid scams.

Yummy Bee gives Halloween a healthy twist with ‘Dracula Has a Sweet Tooth’

Yummy Bee, a Hyderabad-based café chain known for its sugar- and gluten-free offerings, has unveiled ‘Dracula Has a Sweet Tooth’, a Halloween-themed social media campaign that blends humour with health. The short film reimagines Dracula as a dessert lover who discovers guilt-free indulgence at Yummy Bee. Centred on the brand’s ‘Midnight Cravings’ activation, the film highlights its focus on clean, preservative-free treats while engaging younger audiences through a playful pop-culture reference. Currently live on Instagram and YouTube Shorts, the campaign reinforces Yummy Bee’s positioning around balanced, health-conscious indulgence.

Candyman Sourzzz reimagines Halloween with a ‘Desi Horror’ twist

Candyman Sourzzz, ITC Foods’ sour candy brand, has launched ‘A Desi Halloween’, a digital campaign that blends Indian folklore with the global festival’s spooky flair. The social-first initiative introduces three quirky characters, Sour Sundari, Tangy Tantrik, and Meetha Khatkula, inspired by Indian horror tales, bringing a playful edge to nostalgia and fright. Featuring 90s Bollywood-style visuals, the campaign celebrates local legends through humour and flavour. Supported by influencer collaborations, OOH creatives, and themed packaging, A Desi Halloween marks Candyman Sourzzz’s bid to localise Halloween for young Indian audiences.