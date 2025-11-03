Getty Images partners with Perplexity for global multi-year image licensing deal

New Delhi: Getty Images and Perplexity have entered into a global multi-year licensing agreement that will allow the AI-powered search platform to display images from Getty Images across its search and discovery tools.

Under the agreement, Perplexity will integrate Getty Images’ API technology to access creative and editorial imagery for use within its content creation and display workflows.

The collaboration is intended to enhance the visual experience for users while improving how images are attributed, including clearer crediting and links to original sources to promote responsible use of licensed imagery.

“We are pleased to reach this agreement with Perplexity, which acknowledges the importance of properly attributed content and its value in enhancing AI-powered products,” said Nick Unsworth, Vice President Strategic Development at Getty Images.

“Partnerships such as this support AI platforms to increase the quality and accuracy of information delivered to consumers, ultimately building a more engaging and reliable experience. This agreement paves the way for a productive and collaborative partnership between our companies, where we will work together to improve attribution of our contributors' work and Getty Images’ high-quality creative and editorial content will enhance Perplexity’s platform.”

Jessica Chan, Head of Content and Publisher Partnerships at Perplexity, said the partnership aligns with both companies’ commitment to transparency and creator recognition. “Attribution and accuracy are fundamental to how people should understand the world in an age of AI,” Chan said.

“Getty Images shares our belief that the future of AI-powered discovery requires respecting the creators behind the content. Together, we're helping people discover answers through powerful visual storytelling while ensuring they always know where that content comes from and who created it.”