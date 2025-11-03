New Delhi: Pragya Misra has taken on an expanded role at OpenAI as Head of Strategy and Global Affairs, India, strengthening the company’s presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

In a post shared on LinkedIn, Misra said she would now help drive a unified India strategy across product, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem development. “Eighteen months ago, I joined OpenAI to lead Global Affairs for India, believing deeply that India would shape the global AI landscape,” she wrote.

“I’m excited to now step into an expanded role as Head of Strategy & Global Affairs, India, helping drive a unified long-term India strategy across product, policy, partnerships, and ecosystem development.”

She added that the company is “deepening our focus from supporting the IndiaAI mission to making our frontier models accessible and affordable, and building partnerships that drive inclusion, learning, and innovation.”

Misra joined OpenAI as its first India hire to lead public policy and partnerships. Before joining the organisation, she held senior communications and public affairs roles at Truecaller, WhatsApp, and the Royal Danish Embassy, where she worked across stakeholder engagement, regulatory collaboration, and digital safety initiatives.

Her career spans technology, policy, and international trade, with experience in building public affairs functions and fostering collaboration between private companies and government bodies.