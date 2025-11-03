New Delhi: A series of leadership movements have been announced across India’s corporate, media, and marketing sectors, with senior executives taking on new roles, stepping down, or transitioning to global mandates. The recent appointments and exits span industries including pharmaceuticals, entertainment, technology, advertising, finance, and consumer goods, reflecting ongoing shifts in organisational strategy and market focus.

Cipla Global CEO Umang Vohra to step down; Achin Gupta to succeed

Cipla has announced that Global CEO and MD Umang Vohra will step down in March 2026 after nearly a decade at the helm. Achin Gupta, currently Global COO, will succeed him as Managing Director and Global CEO from April 1, 2026. Gupta, who joined Cipla in 2021 as CEO of the One India business, has been credited with improving profitability, expanding into new markets, and enhancing operational efficiency. The company also said Meera Vanjari will assume the role of Global General Counsel from April 2026, succeeding A S Kumar.

Zee Entertainment appoints R. Gopalan as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

R Gopalan

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has appointed R. Gopalan as Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, effective 25 November 2025. Gopalan, who has served as an Independent Director and Board Chair since 2019, transitions to a non-independent role as his current term concludes.

A retired IAS officer, Gopalan has held senior roles in the Department of Economic Affairs and Department of Financial Services and represented India at the WTO. The company confirmed that his prior government approval remains valid, with shareholder consent to be sought via postal ballot.

ShareChat appoints Soumitra Maity Head of PR and Communications

Soumitra Maitry

ShareChat has named Soumitra Maity as its Head of PR and Communications. With nearly a decade of experience in corporate and capital markets communication, Maity has worked across reputation management, stakeholder engagement, and executive positioning. He will lead ShareChat’s external communications and brand narrative among key stakeholders, including investors, regulators, and the media. Before joining ShareChat, he was Associate Director at MSL India, with prior roles at Edelman and Ruder Finn. His experience spans consumer tech, fintech, and global payments, including projects focused on reputation recovery and leadership visibility.

Art-E CEO Amit Dhawan exits agency, unveils new venture The Nuural Network

Amit Dhawan

Amit Dhawan, former Partner and CEO at Art-E Mediatech, has exited the agency to establish The Nuural Network, a new-age ecosystem uniting creativity, artificial intelligence, and strategy to drive digital innovation. With over a decade of experience across agencies such as Schbang Delhi, Sociowash, and Art-E, Dhawan has contributed to brand growth and leadership development in the advertising space. His new venture reflects a move towards integrated creative systems for the AI era. Dhawan has also authored The Flip Life, a book on perspective and creative reflection.

Amit Khare takes additional charge as Sansad TV CEO

Amit Khare

Retired IAS officer Amit Khare has been given additional charge as Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV while continuing his role as Secretary to the Vice President of India. The Sansad TV Governing Council confirmed the decision through an official notification.

Khare succeeds Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, who had been holding additional charge of Sansad TV since July 2025 and is currently serving an extension set to end next month.

Preetam Thingalaya joins Bullet as Vice-President, Marketing

Preetam Thingalaya

Preetam Thingalaya has joined Bullet, the micro-drama app, as Vice-President, Marketing. He was previously Head of Marketing at Eshtory, where he led brand and marketing strategy for the audio storytelling platform. Earlier, he held roles at Mirum India (a VML company), Zee5, Mindshare, and Hindustan Unilever.

With over two decades of experience, Thingalaya has worked across entertainment, FMCG, e-commerce, and technology sectors, leading digital ecosystems, media strategy, creator partnerships, and ROI-driven marketing. Bullet, in collaboration with Zee Entertainment, is developing vertical-format, bite-sized shows designed for binge-watching, featuring creator-led stories with strong emotional narratives.

Diageo India elevates Varun Koorichh to VP Marketing, Portfolio Head, Premium & Luxury

Diageo India has promoted Varun Koorichh to Vice-President, Marketing, Portfolio Head – Premium and Luxury. He joined the company in 2023 as Vice-President, Marketing, Category Head of IMFL Brands. Before joining Diageo, Koorichh spent 15 years with PepsiCo across India, Ireland, and the United States, where he held several global marketing roles spanning food service, beverages, and flavours. He has also worked with Perfect Relations earlier in his career. In his new role, Koorichh will oversee Diageo India’s premium and luxury brands, including Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, The Singleton, and Black Dog.



IIFL Home Finance appoints Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and CEO

IIFL Home Finance has appointed Girish Kousgi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective October 30, 2025. In this role, he will oversee operations across home loans, MSME lending, and construction finance. Kousgi brings nearly 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, having previously served as MD and CEO at PNB Housing Finance and Can Fin Homes. He has also held leadership positions at Tata Capital, IDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank. His appointment comes as IIFL Home Finance focuses on expanding affordable housing and MSME lending portfolios.

PepsiCo promotes Shailja Joshi to Senior Director, Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports

Shailja Joshi

PepsiCo has promoted Shailja Joshi to Senior Director, Marketing, Global Canisters and Imports, moving her into a global leadership role after over six years with the company in India. She will lead global marketing for Lay’s Stax, Minis, and PepsiCo’s imports and innovation portfolios.

Joshi previously headed marketing for Pepsi, 7Up, Mirinda, and Lay’s in India. Before joining PepsiCo, she worked with Britannia Industries and Dabur India on brands such as Nutrichoice, Marie Gold, and Real. An alumna of IIFT, she began her career in sales before moving into brand management.

Criteo appoints Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer

Edouard Dinichert

Criteo has appointed Edouard Dinichert as Chief Customer Officer, effective 1 December 2025. Based in New York, he will report to CEO Michael Komasinski and lead global sales and operations for Criteo’s Performance Media business.

Dinichert brings over 20 years of experience in advertising and commerce technology, having previously served as Chief Revenue Officer at TripleLift and held leadership roles at Amazon Advertising. His appointment strengthens Criteo’s focus on expanding performance media operations, driving commercial excellence, and enhancing customer engagement across global markets.

Calcetto International appoints Pallavi Mohan as Head of Marketing and Communications

Pallavi Mohan

Calcetto International has named Pallavi Mohan as its Head of Marketing and Communications. With over two decades of cross-market experience across India, the US, and South Asia, Mohan has led marketing and communication strategies for global brands including Samsung, DLF, Café Coffee Day, and Target. She has also managed portfolios for Nike, Levi’s, Dockers, Aigner, and Ferragamo during her tenure at Sports Station. Before joining Calcetto, Mohan served as Head of Marketing and Communications at BLS International, overseeing strategic visibility, digital engagement, and corporate reputation.

Fulcrum Digital appoints Gulveen Kaur as Senior Vice President, Insurance

Fulcrum Digital has appointed Gulveen Kaur as Senior Vice President, Insurance, strengthening its global leadership team as it expands digital transformation initiatives in the insurance sector.

Kaur brings over 20 years of experience across Asia, having previously worked with Capgemini, AXA HK, Manulife Asia, and MetLife in roles spanning digital modernisation, client engagement, and operations. In her new role, she will lead Fulcrum Digital’s global insurance practice, overseeing strategy, technology solutions, and innovation through the company’s AI and digital engineering capabilities. Kaur’s appointment reinforces Fulcrum’s focus on driving transformation and domain-led growth across insurance markets worldwide.

NDTV India names Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor and Prime Time Anchor

Sucherita Kukreti

NDTV India has appointed Sucherita Kukreti as Senior Executive Editor and Prime Time Anchor. With over 20 years of newsroom experience, Kukreti has worked across Hindi and English prime-time formats at India TV and Republic Bharat, where she anchored the debate show Mahabharat.

A graduate of Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi, she has been recognised by the Governor of Uttar Pradesh for excellence in journalism. Her bilingual expertise and credibility are expected to strengthen NDTV India’s prime-time programming and editorial leadership.

FCB Neo appoints Saksham Kohli as President

Saksham Kohli

FCB Neo, part of FCB India, has appointed Saksham Kohli as President. He will report to Ashima Mehra, Chief Executive Officer, FCB Neo.

With over 20 years of experience in integrated communications and digital strategy, Kohli has worked with Ogilvy, Publicis, FCB Ulka, and Cheil Worldwide. He has led marketing and creative transformation initiatives for brands such as Samsung, BMW MINI, KFC, Pernod Ricard, Perfetti, Aircel, and Kohler. At FCB Neo, Kohli will focus on scaling digital innovation, creative integration, and brand transformation across markets, further strengthening the agency’s strategic and creative capabilities.

Lavanya Pachisia steps down as CEO of Zivame

Lavanya Pachisia

Lavanya Pachisia has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Zivame after nearly four years in the role. She joined the company in 2017 and took over as CEO in 2022, leading its transition from an online-only platform to an omnichannel brand.

During her tenure, Pachisia oversaw Zivame’s retail expansion and brand evolution centred on comfort, confidence, and inclusivity. With over two decades of experience in finance and operations, she previously held senior roles at Nike India, Tejas Networks, Symphony Services, and EY. Pachisia described her time at Zivame as a defining phase of “innovation and empathy.”

Kingshuk Mitra resigns from JioStar

Kingshuk Mitra, Head, Impact Properties, Agency Partnerships, Measurement and Branded Content at JioStar, has resigned and is currently serving his notice period.

Mitra had joined Disney Star in 2023 as ad sales head for Star Sports, which later became part of JioStar following its merger with Viacom18. With over two decades of experience, he previously served as COO, APAC at Essence and as Managing Director, Maxus Philippines. He has also worked with Mindshare India, Emami, and Madison World across media and marketing leadership roles.

Sanofi India appoints Deepak Arora as Managing Director

Sanofi India has appointed Deepak Arora as Managing Director, effective October 27, 2025, pending shareholder and government approval. He will lead the company’s strategic direction in India, focusing on innovation, agility, and operational excellence.

With over three decades of experience across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Arora has held senior roles in commercial, marketing, and general management. His leadership will guide Sanofi’s efforts to strengthen its operations and reinforce its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Arora holds a bachelor’s in Botany and Zoology and an MBA from IGNOU.

1702 Digital appoints Vishal Dhar as Vice President, Digital

1702 Digital has appointed Vishal Dhar as Vice President, Digital, to strengthen its leadership and digital strategy operations. Based in Mumbai, Dhar will oversee performance marketing, innovation, and integrated marketing initiatives in collaboration with senior leadership. He brings extensive experience in digital transformation, marketing strategy, and brand growth, having led data-driven campaigns that delivered measurable results. Prior to joining 1702 Digital, Dhar worked across large-scale marketing projects combining creativity and analytics. His appointment supports the agency’s expansion plans and reinforces its focus on driving transformative growth for brands through digital innovation.

Karthik Balagopalan steps down as Managing Director of Puma India

Karthik Balagopalan

Puma India Managing Director Karthik Balagopalan has stepped down from his role to focus on family commitments in Germany. The company confirmed his departure and said a successor will be announced shortly, thanking him for his contributions.

Balagopalan has spent over 18 years with Puma, serving in leadership positions across India and global markets. Before taking charge of Puma India in August 2023, he was Global Director of Retail and E-commerce at the brand’s German headquarters, following earlier roles in growth markets and retail operations.

Creativefuel appoints Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President, Client Servicing

Wilson Mascarenhas

Creativefuel has appointed Wilson Mascarenhas as Vice President, Client Servicing, strengthening its leadership team as it enters a new phase of growth.

With over 24 years of experience across digital marketing, sports, media, fintech and FMCG, Mascarenhas has worked on campaigns for brands such as Dream11, ZEE5, JioBlackRock, FanCode and DreamSetGo. His appointment follows other senior hires at Creativefuel, including Divyansh Gala, Sree Chandran and Kunal Khandelwal, as the agency continues to build its creative and organisational capabilities.

Meta appoints Vishal Shah to key AI product management role

Meta Platforms has appointed Vishal Shah, formerly Vice President of its Metaverse division, to lead product management for its artificial intelligence products, as reported by the Financial Times. Shah, who previously headed product management for Instagram, will now oversee AI product development under Nat Friedman, Meta’s head of AI product. The appointment comes amid a restructuring of Meta’s AI operations and follows recent job cuts in its Superintelligence Labs unit. The move underscores Meta’s growing focus on strengthening its AI portfolio as it competes with Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic in advanced AI development.

Uber for Business appoints Rituraj Chaturmohta as Senior Country Manager for India and South Asia

Rituraj Chaturmohta

Uber for Business has appointed Rituraj Chaturmohta as Senior Country Manager for India and South Asia. He will lead the company’s regional growth strategy, focusing on strengthening partnerships and expanding enterprise mobility solutions.

Chaturmohta brings over 16 years of experience across platform and marketplace businesses, having previously led sales and business development at Airbnb. A former entrepreneur in the hyper-local delivery space, he is expected to drive Uber for Business’s next phase of growth in one of its most dynamic markets.

Adyasha Roy Tomar joins KULT as Head of Creative and Brand Communication

Adyasha Roy Tomar

KULT, the Indian beauty-tech platform, has appointed Adyasha Roy Tomar as Head of Creative and Brand Communication.

With over 12 years of experience across television, digital, and print media, Tomar has led campaigns for brands such as Anmol Jewellers, Daawat, Taco Bell, Air India, and British Airways. At KULT, she will oversee creative direction, brand communication, and storytelling.

Her appointment comes as part of KULT’s broader leadership expansion following its $20 million Series A round, which also saw new hires including Ravish Kumar Chaubey as Head of Marketing and Rishi Patnaik as Chief Business Officer.

Kabeer Biswas leaves Flipkart less than a year after joining from Dunzo

Kabeer Biswas, co-founder and former CEO of Dunzo, has exited Flipkart less than a year after joining to lead its quick commerce vertical, Flipkart Minutes, according to a Moneycontrol report. Flipkart confirmed his departure, noting his role in scaling operations and improving customer experience. Kunal Gupta, Vice President at Flipkart, will now head Flipkart Minutes to ensure continuity. During Biswas’s tenure, the vertical expanded to multiple cities, processed over three lakh daily orders, and grew its dark store network to 800. His exit comes amid intensified competition in India’s quick commerce market.

Comscore names Vivek Jaiswal Country Manager, APAC

Vivek Jaiswal

Comscore has elevated Vivek Jaiswal to Country Manager for Asia-Pacific, where he will lead growth, client strategy, and cross-platform audience measurement initiatives across markets. Jaiswal, who joined Comscore in 2022 as Sales Director, has played a key role in expanding the company’s regional presence. With over 12 years of experience in SaaS, business information services, and enterprise sales, he has previously worked with Dun & Bradstreet, Standard Chartered, and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The appointment reinforces Comscore’s focus on strengthening its APAC operations and supporting brands, agencies, and publishers with data-driven insights.

Altamash Khan joins Pantaloons as Head of Media and Digital Marketing

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL) has appointed Altamash Khan as Head of Media and Digital Marketing for Pantaloons. Khan, who joins from Raymond Lifestyle, has over 15 years of experience in digital marketing and brand transformation across FMCG, retail and consumer sectors.

He has previously led digital initiatives for brands such as Kellogg’s India and Godrej Consumer Products, focusing on data-led marketing, influencer engagement and full-funnel measurement. His work has received over 60 industry accolades, and he has served as a juror and speaker at multiple advertising and marketing forums.

John Nitti, global ad head at Musk’s X, steps down after 10 months

John Nitti

John Nitti has resigned as X’s global head of revenue operations and advertising innovation after just ten months, according to a Financial Times report. His exit follows a string of senior departures, including CFO Mahmoud Reza Banki and several xAI executives, amid rising frustration over Elon Musk’s abrupt decision-making. Nitti, once seen as a potential successor to former CEO Linda Yaccarino, leaves as X’s ad division faces strain from Musk’s AI investments and advertiser unease. Before joining X, Nitti spent nearly a decade at Verizon and held earlier roles at American Express.

VerSe Innovation appoints Prakashan Manikoth as Group CFO

Prakashan Manikoth

VerSe Innovation, the parent company of Dailyhunt, Josh, and NexVerse.ai, has named Prakashan Manikoth as Group Chief Financial Officer. Based in Bengaluru, he will lead global finance strategy, overseeing planning, investor relations, M&A, governance, and IPO preparedness.

With over 25 years of experience, Manikoth has held senior roles at Wipro, TCS, and LeadSquared. Co-founder Umang Bedi said his expertise across global technology enterprises will support VerSe’s growth and governance as it prepares for its IPO. Manikoth holds an MBA from IIM Calcutta and is a Chartered Accountant.

KidZania India appoints Piyush Patkie as Head (West), Strategic Brand Partnerships

KidZania India has appointed Piyush Patkie as Head (West), Strategic Brand Partnerships. In her new role, she will oversee revenue and brand partnerships, focusing on collaborations, sponsorships and experiential marketing initiatives that engage both children and parents.

With over 15 years of experience across Zee Entertainment, Network18 and Radio Mirchi, Patkie has led large-scale branded content, sponsorship and marketing projects. At KidZania, she will drive immersive, value-led partnerships and brand integrations that enhance visitor experiences while strengthening the company’s position as an experiential learning platform.



Indo National names Shardul Bist as Chief Marketing Officer

Shardul Bist

Indo National (Nippo) has appointed Shardul Bist as Chief Marketing Officer. With over 16 years of experience across FMCG and consumer sectors, Bist has led marketing, brand, and P&L functions at companies including USV, Mother Dairy, and Modi Naturals.

At USV, he drove category expansion in the OTC and nutraceuticals division, while at Mother Dairy he oversaw campaigns recognised among Brand Equity’s Top 100. Bist’s appointment comes as Indo National continues its brand transformation and diversification, with a focus on modernising Nippo and strengthening consumer engagement.