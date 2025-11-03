New Delhi: HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia-branded smartphones and its own line of mobile devices, has promoted Abhishek Ranjan to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for India and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Ranjan, who has been with HMD Global since October 2022 as Head of Brand Marketing, brings over 17 years of experience in the technology sector.

His previous roles include positions at companies such as TECNO Mobile India, where he served as AGM Marketing, Philips Mobiles as Senior Brand/Marketing Manager, and earlier stints at Celkon, Logitech, Micromax, and Samsung.

Ranjan expressed his enthusiasm about the promotion in a LinkedIn post, stating, "From starting out as Brand Head in November 2021 to now leading marketing for this dynamic region, it’s been an incredible journey of learning, collaboration, and growth. I’m so proud of what our teams have achieved together—from launching the classic Nokia devices, to unveiling the HMD brand to the world last year, and most recently, introducing our hybrid innovation, the HMD Touch 4G. Each milestone has been a testament to teamwork, creativity, and passion."

He added a note of gratitude to the leadership team and colleagues for their support.