New Delhi: GoKwik, the Indian e-commerce enablement company, has elevated Abhinav Midha to the position of Chief Business Officer (CBO).

In his new role, Midha will oversee business strategy, sales operations, and agency partnerships as the company expands its software-as-a-service (SaaS) capabilities for global e-commerce markets.

Midha has spent the past four years at GoKwik as Vice President of Sales, where he contributed to the company’s year-on-year revenue growth while maintaining profitability and operational discipline.

During this period, he helped design a scalable go-to-market framework, fostered collaboration across sales, marketing, and product teams, and supported the company’s transition towards a Product-Led Growth (PLG) model.

As GoKwik evolved from a checkout optimisation platform into a multi-product commerce technology provider, Midha played a key role in reshaping its commercial structure and scaling its services across thousands of direct-to-consumer (D2C) and enterprise brands.

“Abhinav has been at the heart of GoKwik’s commercial success story. From building our sales DNA to driving a product-led revenue motion, his leadership has been pivotal in creating a business that’s not just high-growth, but also highly disciplined. As we gear up to expand market share in India, his transition to Chief Business Officer marks the next step in building a globally respected, India-born eCommerce enabler,” said Chirag Taneja, Co-Founder and CEO, GoKwik.

Midha brings nearly two decades of experience across retail, e-commerce, and SaaS. Before joining GoKwik, he co-founded Shopholix, a retail-tech venture focused on digitising offline fashion and lifestyle shopping experiences.

He also established a quick-service restaurant venture recognised by The Economic Times’ Power of Ideas initiative and began his career with Café Coffee Day, where he gained experience in merchandising and retail operations.

He later led partnerships at Magicpin, building alliances with major retail and food and beverage brands and establishing the company’s food delivery vertical.

“The last four years at GoKwik have been an incredible journey of building, scaling, and learning. We’ve created a business rooted in trust, speed, and predictable growth. My vision as CBO is to make GoKwik the best eCommerce enabler which will be vertical-deep powered by product innovation, predictable GTM, and a world-class team. More than growth, it’s about creating compounding value for our merchants, partners, and the entire commerce ecosystem,” said Abhinav Midha on his appointment.