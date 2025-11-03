Advertisment

Shilpi Kapoor joins BharatPe as Head of Marketing

Kapoor will lead BharatPe’s marketing, brand, and digital growth initiatives, bringing over two decades of experience across leading consumer and financial brands

Shilpashree Mondal
Shilpi Kapoor

Shilpi Kapoor

New Delhi: Fintech firm BharatPe has announced the appointment of Shilpi Kapoor as its Head of Marketing, effective from November 3, 2025.

In her new role, Kapoor will oversee brand strategy, integrated marketing, and digital growth initiatives across the organisation. She will also work closely with the company’s leadership to strengthen brand positioning and market outreach, BharatPe said in a statement.

Kapoor brings over two decades of experience in marketing and brand management, having held leadership roles at American Express, Renault, Godfrey Phillips, Bharti Airtel, and Coca-Cola. Prior to joining BharatPe, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Payments Bank, where she led brand and digital growth initiatives.

Her appointment adds to BharatPe’s ongoing efforts to expand its leadership team as the company continues to consolidate its presence in India’s fintech ecosystem.

