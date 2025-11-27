Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 27, 2025

- Nov 27, 2025 18:08 IST
Aryan Khan's Ba**ds of Bollywood lampoons Bollywood, Netflix defends content before Delhi HC
Netflix says Aryan Khan’s Ba**ds of Bollywood parodies Bollywood, covering nepotism, casting couch and drug abuse, with a brief scene on Wankhede. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 17:31 IST
WARC and DDB Mudra Group host Strategy Portfolio Evening in Mumbai
The session brought 40 early-career planners together with senior industry leaders for detailed portfolio evaluations and conversations on evolving strategy practice. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 16:44 IST
Momentus Digital introduces MoAI, an agentic AI suite for automated ad workflows
MoAI integrates with Google, Meta and DSPs to automate workflows, generate creatives in multiple languages, and provide insight-led guidance through its AI Buddy feature. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 16:12 IST
Lodestar UM wins Amazon Music media mandate in India
Rs 100-crore account moves to IPG Mediabrands shop amid Omnicom–IPG merger. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 16:09 IST
Gopal Snacks presents Gathiya as answer to small hunger ft Tara Sutaria, Mithila Palkar and Ridhi Dogra
Gopal Snacks’ campaign by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi features Sutaria, Palkar and Dogra in three films showing how small hunger affects daily life. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 16:05 IST
Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty showcase quick, secure everyday payments with Mastercard
The campaign rolls out in five phases, featuring teasers, full films, weekly content, influencers’ ‘tap moments,’ and interactive polls, quizzes, and music challenges. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 14:54 IST
Malayalam channel pays crores to BARC employee, hides TRP jump behind ‘landing page’
After an identical case in 2020, BARC was forced to suspend news ratings for months, and the issue led to tighter policy guidelines for TV rating agencies. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 14:48 IST
CNN-News18 to host 15th ‘Indian of the Year’ awards on Nov 28
CNN-News18’s upcoming ‘Indian of the Year’ event will recognise achievers across entertainment, business, sports and public life, selected by a diverse jury of national figures. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 14:43 IST
HT Media withdraws Chennai radio operations as subsidiaries return FM licence
HT Media has notified stock exchanges that two of its subsidiaries have surrendered their FM radio licences in Chennai and will shut down operations in the city by the end of the year. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 12:35 IST
OpenAI denies liability in US teen suicide case, cites misuse of ChatGPT
OpenAI has filed its first official response in a California court, denying liability in a teen suicide case linked to ChatGPT and generative AI risks. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 12:13 IST
Reliance Industries crosses Rs 21 lakh crore market valuation as shares hit 52-week high
Reliance shares hit a 52-week high, closing around Rs 1,570, as the stock’s gains helped lift the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty in broader market rallies. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 12:06 IST
Punjab Kings teams up with Hell Energy Drink as official energy drink partner for IPL
The three-year agreement will cover brand visibility on team helmets and caps from IPL 2026, alongside collaborative grassroots initiatives for cricket development in Punjab. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 12:04 IST
Honey Singh announces ‘My Story’ Tour with NDTV Good Times
The tour will travel to 11 cities, beginning in Delhi, combining live performances with personal storytelling to explore the experiences that shaped Honey Singh. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 12:02 IST
L&T rebrands data centre business as Larsen and Toubro-Vyoma
Larsen and Toubro-Vyoma will provide scalable and secure digital infrastructure, integrating AI capabilities and sustainable operations to support India’s growing data economy. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:26 IST
Marketers back news as ad-safe: 60% say campaigns perform better next to news content
The study shows most marketers consider news suitable for advertising, with rising investment and engagement, though agencies remain cautious about negative or controversial topics. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:24 IST
Vertoz to acquire US-based Webimax in a USD 6.6 million deal
Vertoz will acquire Webimax in two phases, with the transaction expected to contribute to the company’s revenue and profitability while the incumbent management continues with the business. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:20 IST
ChatGPT, Kingfisher, CEAT, Bisleri sign on as WPL sponsors in Rs 48-crore BCCI deals
BCCI has onboarded Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water and ChatGPT as Premier Partners, CEAT as the Strategic Timeout Partner, and Bisleri as the Beverage Partner. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:16 IST
"Excited about the next chapter," says John Wren as he seals the Omnicom-IPG merger
Combined group brings BBDO, DDB, TBWA, McCann, FCB and MullenLowe under one roof, raising big questions on consolidation, client conflicts and talent moves. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:14 IST
JioHotstar appoints Sahil Chopra as Vice-President, Consumer Marketing
His experience includes senior roles at Viacom18 across JioCinema and Voot, along with earlier work on major sports properties and brand management at The TOI group. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 11:00 IST
Could Omnicom–IPG control 50% of global ad spend amid warnings of messy integration?
The merger boosts scale and bargaining power worldwide, yet insiders caution that integration challenges could overshadow the financial promise. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 10:36 IST
IN10 Media Network rebrands as The EPIC Company, unveils AI-led ‘story factory’ vision
The rebrand to The EPIC Company is meant to signal a move from being identified primarily as a channel network to being seen as a “storytelling universe” that creates and distributes films, series, documentaries, shorts, audio and digital-native content. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 10:32 IST
Why Omnicom–Publicis fell apart but Omnicom–IPG closed
Announced in December 2024 and closed in November 2025 after global clearances, the Omnicom–IPG combination is framed as a consolidation, not a merger of equals. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 10:17 IST
Omnicom–IPG is a stress test for pure-play advertising stocks in an AI-first world
The big questions are whether the group can deliver synergies, hold on to key clients and talent, and demonstrate that the extra scale actually improves its competitive position in an AI-first, platform-dominated ecosystem. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 09:32 IST
Five questions every CMO should ask after Omnicom–IPG merger
Integration of the $13.5-billion deal will reshape rosters, pricing, data access and talent structures for global and Indian marketers. Read more...
- Nov 27, 2025 09:28 IST
Omnicom completes IPG merger, calls it a “defining moment” for the ad industry
The company will announce its full leadership lineup for the combined organisation on December 1, 2025. Read more...
