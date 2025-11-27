New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose 2% on Wednesday, pushing the company’s market valuation past the Rs 21 lakh crore mark. The stock settled at Rs 1,569.75 on the BSE, after reaching an intraday high of Rs 1,571.80, marking its 52-week peak.

On the NSE, shares closed at Rs 1,569.90, with a day’s high of Rs 1,571.60. At the close of trading, Reliance’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 21,24,259.89 crore.

This followed a modest 0.21% gain on Tuesday. So far in 2025, the stock has risen more than 29%.

The movement in Reliance shares contributed to broader gains in the equity markets. The BSE Sensex climbed 1,022.50 points, or 1.21%, to 85,609.51, while the NSE Nifty rose 320.50 points, or 1.24%, to 26,205.30.

“FII (Foreign Institutional Investor) buying returned on Tuesday, reinforcing bullish sentiment, while heavyweights including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries added stability to the rally,” Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.