ChatGPT, Kingfisher, CEAT, Bisleri sign on as WPL sponsors in Rs 48-crore BCCI deals

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has added four new commercial partners for the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) for the next two seasons.
As announced by the WPL on its official X handle, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water and ChatGPT have come on board as Premier Partners, CEAT as the Strategic Timeout Partner (renewed deal), and Bisleri as the Beverage Partner.
These brands join existing central sponsors, including title partner Tata Group, along with Premier Partners such as Sintex and Herbalife.
The new deals are collectively valued at around Rs 48 crore for two seasons, further improving the revenue profile of the women’s T20 league ahead of the WPL 2026 player auction in New Delhi.
BCCI is pleased to welcome its new commercial partners for the upcoming editions of the #TATAWPL
The new agreements, collectively valued at ₹48 crore, will cover next 2 seasons and further strengthen the commercial ecosystem of the world’s biggest women’s cricket league. pic.twitter.com/uDeeCwKgjL
For global and Indian tech companies, cricket has quietly become one of the best marketing sandboxes they can ask for. It offers massive, appointment-viewing audiences, rich second-screen behaviour and an increasingly digital-first fan base that is already glued to apps, fantasy platforms and social media while watching a match.
That makes tournaments like the WPL a natural fit for brands such as ChatGPT, which can plug AI-driven experiences into live conversations, and for companies like Google, whose ICC partnership around women’s cricket lets it showcase search, video, language and accessibility tools in real time.
For tech marketers, cricket delivers scale, emotion and data in one package, a combination that few other properties can match right now.
Kingfisher’s packaged drinking water brand and Bisleri will receive visibility across stadia, broadcast and on-ground activations, aligning with hydration and fitness-led communication.
CEAT, which has an established presence in men’s cricket through bat branding and other associations, extends its portfolio with the WPL Strategic Timeout property, gaining exposure around key game breaks.
The fresh partnerships come on the back of steady growth in viewership and advertiser interest since the league’s launch in 2023, with central sponsorships and franchise-level deals together seen as critical to building a sustainable commercial model for women’s cricket.
With the WPL auction scheduled for November 27 and the new season expected in early 2026, BCCI will look to leverage the expanded sponsor roster to further scale marketing, production and fan engagement around what it has positioned as the premier women’s T20 competition globally.
Existing Partners
- Title Partner: TATA Group
- Premier Partners: Sintex, Herbalife
- Strategic Time-Out Partner: CEAT (renewed)
New Partners (2026–27)
- Premier Partners: ChatGPT, Kingfisher
- Beverage Partner: Bisleri
Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, said, "The WPL has emerged as one of the most impactful sporting properties globally, and the confidence shown by leading international and Indian brands is a strong endorsement of its remarkable growth. The retention and onboarding of our new partners reinforces the league’s modern, progressive vision and its expanding commercial appeal. We look forward to working closely with all our partners to elevate the WPL to even greater heights in the coming seasons.”
Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “The league is built on a vision of excellence, opportunity, and world-class sports entertainment. Our new partners bring exceptional value and diverse strengths to this ecosystem. From global leaders in AI, manufacturing and beverages to trusted Indian consumer brands, this partnership mix will play a critical role in shaping the fan experience and supporting the growth of women’s cricket.”
Jayesh George, Chairperson, WPL, said, “The WPL continues to redefine what women’s sport can achieve, both on and off the field. The addition of esteemed partners such as ChatGPT, Kingfisher and Bisleri brings immense value to our ecosystem and reflects the league’s strong connection with a new generation of fans. The renewal of CEAT as the Time-Out partner is a testament to the value the WPL has extended to the commercial partners. These collaborations will play a pivotal role in driving the long-term growth of women’s cricket.”
Commenting on the bid win Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice-Chairperson, Bisleri International, said, “We at Bisleri are proud to partner with the TATA Women's Premier League as Official Beverage Partners for the next two years. Excited to witness this exceptional generation of women cricketers from across the world championing an indomitable spirit for sporting excellence.”
