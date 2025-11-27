New Delhi: NDTV Good Times has announced Honey Singh’s ‘My Story’ Tour, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the artist beyond his music. The tour will travel across 11 cities, beginning in Delhi, where Honey Singh grew up in Karampura, West Delhi.

Honey Singh has built a career that has seen his music reach audiences across India and internationally. While his songs are widely recognised, the tour focuses on the experiences and moments that shaped his journey, both personally and professionally.

‘People have heard my music for years, but very few have heard the story that shaped it. The ‘My Story’ Tour is my chance to share that journey the moments, the lessons, and the turning points that made me who I am. It feels like the right time to tell it, and the right moment to do it with NDTV Good Times,’ Honey Singh said.

Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, commented, ‘Honey Singh’s journey is one of the most compelling chapters in contemporary Indian music. The ‘My Story’ Tour draws from that journey its fire, its fragility, and its fearless honesty. At NDTV, we are proud to partner with an artist who is willing to share not just his hits, but his life story.’

Rahul Shaw, Chief Experiences Officer, NDTV, added, ‘At NDTV Good Times, we believe in creating moments that feel personal, powerful, and unforgettable. With the ‘My Story’ Tour, every city will witness a different energy, a different rhythm, and a different window into Honey Singh’s life.’

The tour is structured to combine live music with personal storytelling, allowing audiences to connect with Honey Singh beyond his popular tracks and gain insight into the events and experiences that have influenced his career.