New Delhi: Sahil Chopra has announced on LinkedIn that he has taken up the role of Vice President, Consumer Marketing at JioHotstar. He shared the update publicly, stating that he is “happy to share” the development.

Before moving into the position, Chopra served as Associate Vice President, Marketing at JioHotstar. He previously worked with Viacom18 in senior marketing roles across JioCinema Premium, brand and sports marketing, and digital marketing for Voot.

Earlier in his career, he handled creative strategy for major sports properties, including the TATA IPL, the BCCI domestic series, the Olympics and the Women’s Premier League.

He also held brand management roles at The Times of India group, working across The Times of India, Mumbai Mirror and Bombay Times.

Chopra is an alumnus of MICA and ISB.