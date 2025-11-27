Lodestar UM wins Amazon Music media mandate in India

New Delhi: IPG Mediabrands’ Lodestar UM has bagged the media mandate for Amazon Music in India.
This big win has come just as parent company Interpublic Group (IPG) is being folded into Omnicom Group.
Sources confirmed the development to BestMediaInfo.com and estimated the annual media size at around Rs 100 crore. The mandate, they said, was awarded after a multi-agency pitch last week.
The larger Amazon media portfolio in India, including core e-commerce, continues to remain with WPP’s media agencies.
The win lands at a sensitive moment for IPG Mediabrands, with Omnicom having completed its acquisition of Interpublic Group and the market watching closely to see how agency brands, leadership structures and client rosters are realigned in the combined organisation.
In that context, Lodestar UM’s addition of Amazon Music strengthens IPG Mediabrands’ presence in India as the new global order settles.
At a global level, the move follows the conclusion of Amazon’s much-watched “Global media pitch of the decade.” That review split the bulk of Amazon’s worldwide media duties between WPP and Omnicom Media Group, with WPP leading in APAC and EMEA and Omnicom taking charge of the Americas.
IPG’s Initiative, which had handled Amazon’s global media since 2013 and successfully defended the business in 2017, lost most of the consolidated mandate in that process but continues to service specific streams such as Amazon Web Services, Amazon Business and Amazon Ads.