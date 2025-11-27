New Delhi: WARC and the DDB Mudra Group organised the Portfolio Evening: Strategy Edition, bringing together senior industry leaders and early-career strategists for a structured review of strategy portfolios.

The event was positioned as an opportunity for professionals with up to five years of experience to receive direct feedback on their work.

Forty participants attended the session, presenting selected pieces from their portfolios to 20 jurors representing leading agencies and brands. Each individual shared two examples of their work, outlining their approach to defining problems, uncovering insights and forming strategic recommendations. T

he discussions provided detailed critiques and guidance on how strategy work is evaluated within the industry.

Commenting on the initiative, Shashank Lanjekar, National Strategy Head, DDB Mudra Group, said, “The talent for strategy was never in question; what was needed was a springboard. The Strategy Portfolio Evening was one such effort to discover, mentor and motivate this talent."

He added, "We were privileged to have one of India’s pioneers of Strategy Madhukar Sabnavis join us, who inspired participants by unpacking the DNA of great strategy through powerful brand examples. What we saw in the portfolios today was an exciting mix of fresh and sharp thinking.”

Biprorshee Das, India Editor, WARC, added, “I am glad that DDB Mudra Group has created this platform to spotlight strategy as the driving force of modern marketing, not a support function, but the engine behind effective creativity. At WARC, we champion this belief every day. With reports like The Future of Strategy, we continue to advance the conversation on how strategic thinking can shape marketing that’s sharper, braver, and built to last.”

Khushi Sharma, Chintan Mehta and Khushi Karve were announced as the winners of the inaugural edition. They will receive access to WARC’s ‘Creative Impact Unpacked from Cannes’, offering further exposure to global perspectives on creative effectiveness.

During the event, WARC shared insights from The Future of Strategy 2025 report, outlining how AI, culture and creativity are influencing the role of strategists in the current marketing environment. The discussion reinforced WARC’s focus on supporting evidence-led, human-centred marketing designed for long-term effectiveness.