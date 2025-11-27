New Delhi: HT Media said in a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that the Board of Directors of its wholly owned subsidiary, HT Music and Entertainment Company (HTME), decided on November 25, 2025 to surrender its Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) licence for Fever FM (91.9 MHz) in Chennai, submitted the application the same day, and that the station will close on December 24, 2025.

HT Media also noted that Next Radio, another subsidiary, had surrendered its licence for operating the 94.3 MHz station in Chennai earlier, with effect from October 24, 2025.

According to the filing, the company stated that the surrender of licences does not have a material impact on HT Media’s overall operations. Both licences were originally valid until March 31, 2030 and were given up voluntarily.

The disclosure further detailed the revenue contribution of the soon-to-be-shut stations. Next Radio’s Chennai station recorded turnover of Rs 217 lakh in FY25, accounting for 0.12% of HT Media’s consolidated operating revenue. HTME’s Chennai station posted Rs 458 lakh in turnover during the same period, contributing 0.25% to the group’s consolidated revenue.

The company said the closures stem from the stations being financially and strategically unviable. The impact of the licence surrender is described as negligible, with no corrective actions required.

No sale agreements are involved, and there are no regulatory penalties or cancellations associated with the move, as both licences were surrendered voluntarily.