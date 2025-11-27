New Delhi: CNN-News18 will hold the 15th edition of its ‘Indian of the Year’ awards on November 28, marking the latest iteration of the annual event that recognises individuals for their contributions across public life.

This year’s theme, ‘India’s Invincible Icons’, focuses on people whose work has had a significant public impact, according to the network.

Since the awards began in 2006, they have been positioned as one of the channel’s flagship events. The selection process is carried out by a jury comprising figures from law, business, academia, arts and sport.

The 2025 jury includes Sanjiv Goenka, DY Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra, Prasoon Joshi, Mahesh Jethmalani, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, Amitabh Kant, Shefali Shah, Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Gagan Narang and Lara Dutta.

Awards will be presented across eight categories: Entertainment, Business, Influencer, Rising Sports Stars, Youth Icon, Global Indian, Iconic Woman Achiever and Climate Warrior. Each category features five nominees, including Mohanlal, Rashmika Mandanna, Arijit Singh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Zakir Khan, Raj Shamani, Falguni Nayar, Payal Kapadia, Manish Malhotra and Hanumankind.

The event is expected to be attended by several public figures, such as Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Amol Muzumdar, ICC Chairperson Jay Shah, and members of the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup-winning team. Cast members of the film Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, are also scheduled to be present.

Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18, said, “CNN-News18 Indian of the Year is a platform that celebrates individuals who inspire millions of Indians to dream big and carve out their own league, just as we strive to do at CNN-News18. We are delighted to return with the 15th edition, featuring exceptional nominees across categories on one platform, an outstanding jury panel, and our viewers who join us year after year in celebrating this grand event.”

Smriti Mehra, CEO, English & Business News, Network18, added, “This year, we have seen remarkable personalities set new benchmarks in their respective fields and make the nation proud on the global stage. We look forward to celebrating their journeys and the motivation they have offered to millions, staying true to the spirit and purpose of these awards. We also extend gratitude to our Partners for joining us in honouring individuals who truly embody what it means to be the ‘Indian of the Year.’”

Partners for the event include the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group as presenting partner, Reid & Taylor as wardrobe partner, and Reliance Industries Limited as a key supporter, along with Polycab, HDFC Sky, Air India Express and LIC.

The event will be broadcast live on November 28, from 6 pm on CNN-News18 and its YouTube channel.