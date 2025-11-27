New Delhi: Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has rebranded its data centre business as Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma, a name derived from the Sanskrit word for ‘sky’. The unit, previously known as L&T-Cloudfiniti, was launched in 2024.

The company said Larsen and Toubro-Vyoma combines advanced AI capabilities, cloud-native architectures and low-carbon operations to provide digital infrastructure intended to support businesses and communities in a connected environment.

In a statement, L&T said, “Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma extends L&T's core engineering and manufacturing expertise into the digital economy, with a forward-looking approach to data infrastructure that emphasises scalability, security, sustainability and Responsible AI.”

L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan added, “As India's data centre market is projected to grow exponentially over the next few years, Larsen and Toubro-Vyoma embodies our vision to build a trusted ecosystem that supports the nation's digital ambition. By integrating sovereign capabilities, AI-readiness and sustainable operations, we enable bold innovation and secure growth.”

The company noted that India’s digital economy continues to expand, driven by cloud adoption, AI-led workloads and data localisation. Larsen & Toubro-Vyoma will focus on developing hyperscale data centres in key Indian metros including Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru, designed to support high-performance computing and advanced data storage requirements.