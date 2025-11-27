New Delhi: Omnicom Group has completed its acquisition of The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) after receiving all required regulatory approvals and fulfilling closing conditions, creating what it describes as the world’s leading marketing and sales company for “intelligent growth in the next era.”

The senior leadership structure will remain anchored in Omnicom’s existing top team. As previously announced, John Wren continues as Chairman and CEO, with Phil Angelastro staying on as Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Philippe Krakowsky and Daryl Simm have taken on the roles of Co-Presidents and Chief Operating Officers.

Krakowsky, Patrick Moore and E. Lee Wyatt Jr. have also joined the Omnicom Board of Directors as part of the post-deal governance changes. The company said it will announce its full leadership lineup for the combined organisation on December 1, 2025.

With the deal now closed, the enlarged Omnicom brings together what the company calls the industry’s most comprehensive and connected portfolio of capabilities, all powered by its Omni intelligence platform.

The combined offering is positioned to integrate data, creativity and technology with specialist talent to address clients’ growth and marketing priorities across markets.

“This is a defining moment for our company and our industry,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. “With the completion of the deal, Omnicom is setting a new standard for modern marketing and sales leadership, creating stronger brands, delivering superior business outcomes, and driving sustainable growth. We’re excited about this next chapter. I want to thank our people, clients, and shareholders for the trust they have placed in us.”

Under the terms of the transaction, IPG shareholders have received 0.344 Omnicom shares for each IPG share held. Legacy Omnicom shareholders now own approximately 60.6% of the combined company, while legacy IPG shareholders own about 39.4% on a fully diluted basis.

The merged group, which has pro forma combined revenue in excess of USD 25 billion, will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under Omnicom’s existing ticker symbol, OMC.