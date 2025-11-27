New Delhi: HELL Energy Drink has announced a three-year partnership with the Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings, under which it will serve as the team’s Official Energy Drink Partner from the 2026 season.

As part of the agreement, the HELL Energy Drink logo will appear on the back of players’ helmets and caps. The partnership will also include visibility across hydration-led integrations and consumer-facing activities during the tournament.

The association extends to cricket development in Punjab, with both organisations set to collaborate on grassroots initiatives intended to support emerging players in the region.

Unnikannan Gangadharan, Director, Hell-Energy, said, “HELL ENERGY DRINK and cricket share the same spirit of intensity, endurance, and excitement. We are thrilled to partner with Punjab Kings, a team that embodies the fearless energy and drive that define HELL ENERGY DRINK. This is more than a sponsorship; it reflects our shared passion for performance and the unstoppable spirit of cricket.”

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon said, “We are delighted to partner with HELL ENERGY DRINK for the upcoming season. This collaboration will open new opportunities for young and upcoming players in the region through our talent hunt program, and will create strong value and growth for both brands.”

Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer, added, “Our long-term strategic alliance with HELL ENERGY DRINK goes far beyond a commercial partnership. It reflects a shared vision and synergy that supports our ambitions. We firmly believe that this collaboration will significantly elevate our brand presence while also resonating deeply with our fans.”