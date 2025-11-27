New Delhi: IN10 Media Network has rebranded itself as The EPIC Company, marking its tenth anniversary with a new identity and a sharper positioning as a tech-enabled, platform-agnostic storytelling business.

The new branding and logo were unveiled at an event in Mumbai in the presence of Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; Krishna Kumar Pittie, Founder and Chairman, Pittie Group; Prasanth Kumar, CEO – South Asia, WPP Media; Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman, IPG Mediabrands India; and Ajit Varghese, Partner and Group CEO – Media and OOH, Madison World.

The company, which started its journey with EPIC Channel, now operates a multi-format, multi-platform ecosystem of 14 brands spanning television, digital and other content-led ventures.

The rebrand to The EPIC Company is meant to signal a move from being identified primarily as a channel network to being seen as a “storytelling universe” that creates and distributes films, series, documentaries, shorts, audio and digital-native content.

“We have always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and belong everywhere,” said Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, The EPIC Company. “This transformation is not just a visual refresh; it is a mindset shift from being platform-led to creation-led, and from being a platform network to becoming a storytelling universe.”

The new logo features a three-dimensional frame around the word “EPIC”, which the company says represents a creative window into stories that will travel across formats and screens.

Alongside the rebrand, The EPIC Company announced what it calls a unified content philosophy, described internally as a “24/7 story factory with zero downtime”, aimed at building a connected content engine that responds to personal tastes while remaining platform-agnostic.

Pittie told attendees that the company wants to operate “not as a pipeline, but as a power plant”.

As part of this future-facing push, the network has launched The EPIC AI Lab, a dedicated setup to experiment with AI tools across the content lifecycle. The first initiative under this banner is The EPIC Co-Director, an AI-enabled companion that is intended to assist creators with ideation, scripting, world-building, post-production and audience insights.