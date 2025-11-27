New Delhi: New research from DoubleVerify (DV) indicates that marketers continue to show confidence in news environments, with a majority reporting stronger advertising performance in this category.

The study, based on responses from 1,970 marketers worldwide, found that 60% believe inventory placed alongside news content performs better than their campaign baselines. DV said the findings reinforce earlier indications that consumers value brands that support news by advertising within it.

According to the research, most marketers do not consider news to be an unsuitable space for advertising. A small proportion described all news content as unsuitable, though responses varied depending on the nature of the news being reported.

Soft news, including sport and entertainment, was considered broadly suitable by marketers, while current events and breaking news drew slightly more caution. DV said the findings point to the importance of a nuanced approach that balances opportunity with suitability requirements.

A majority of respondents reported either investing in news environments or intending to do so. Among those already investing, budgets allocated to news averaged roughly a quarter of total spending.

DV’s data suggests that engagement is rising, with impression volumes increasing across major news publishers during the first half of 2025 compared with the previous year. Marketers in sectors such as automotive and healthcare were more likely to advertise in news than those in other categories.

The study also highlighted differences between agencies and brands. Agency respondents were more cautious about adjacency to controversial topics and negative news. Among those not currently investing in news, concern about appearing next to negative stories was cited as the most significant deterrent.

DV recently introduced three suitability categories, Sensitive Breaking News, Current Events and Opinion and Editorial, intended to give advertisers greater control and clarity when assessing news inventory.

The company said these categories use its AI-classification models to provide additional granularity and flexibility, helping advertisers expand their investment while meeting suitability requirements.