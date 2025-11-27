New Delhi: Momentus Digital has introduced MoAI, an agentic AI-powered marketing suite positioned to support brands in managing and optimising digital advertising activity across platforms including Google Ads, Meta, DSPs and media channels such as Instagram and YouTube.

The platform is designed to streamline routine campaign tasks, support data-led decision making, and enable the production of multilingual creatives and videos within a single system.

MoAI includes an “AI Buddy”, described as an intelligent assistant that guides users through workflow-based processes. It provides insights, flags optimisation opportunities and offers strategic recommendations. Users retain control over decisions, while the AI Buddy can execute selected actions directly on Google or Meta.

The suite also features Creative Fusion, a tool for generating, resizing, adapting and localising creatives in multiple languages, now extended to include AI-driven video generation. Creative Insight Pulse examines image and video elements to identify patterns linked to stronger performance, informing creative development.

According to the company, MoAI uses conversational AI to allow marketers to create customised workflows, review high-performing ads and refine them through ongoing analysis, maintaining compliance records throughout.

Commenting on the shift towards creative-first delivery, referencing Meta’s Andromeda update, Arooshi Dharamdasani, CEO of Momentus Digital, said, “With marketing shifting toward creative-first delivery, as seen with Meta’s Andromeda update, MoAI empowers brands to generate diverse, high-quality creatives and videos at scale. This ensures the creative density platforms demand, helping marketers boost performance, reduce manual work, and stay ahead in the evolving digital landscape.”

Momentus Digital describes itself as a full-service digital marketing and technology company providing solutions across performance marketing, brand advertising, mobile DSPs and influencer activity. The company also develops AI-enabled tools for creative and video generation, workflow automation and multi-channel campaign support.