New Delhi: Gopal Snacks has launched a campaign titled “Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota” to position its signature Gathiya as a solution for small hunger.

Created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi and directed by Afshan Shaikh of Not Bad Films, the campaign features Bollywood and Tollywood actors Tara Sutaria and Krithi Shetty, alongside television actor Ridhi Dogra.

Manish Bhatt, Founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, said, “Hunger, big or small, has always been a fundamental human challenge. While there are countless solutions for big hunger, the world often overlooks the small hunger between two meals that disrupts our emotions, mood, and ability to do even the simplest things in life. Tapping into this universal truth, in a world where everything comes to a standstill when hunger strikes, the campaign introduces the insight ‘Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota.’”

Raj Bipinbhai Hadvani, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gopal Snacks, added: “According to our recent consumer feedback, not just the native geographies like Saurashtra or Gujarat, but everyone who has tasted it has developed an affinity towards Gathiya, across many regions in India. That’s why we decided to perceptually elevate Gathiya from a regional favourite to a broader snacking solution for every Indian taste-bud through this multi-media campaign running on TV, OTT, digital, print, outdoor and more.”

The campaign comprises three films, each targeting a different audience segment. The first, Failed Date, features Tara Sutaria and Danesh Rizvi as a young couple whose date is affected by small hunger, highlighting the insight “Khali Pet Pyaar Toh Kya, Pyaar Ka Izhaar Bhi Nahi Hota.”

The second film, Nepotism, targets working professionals. Mithila Palkar and her colleague Nikie Bareja experience disrupted workplace conversations due to hunger, with Gopal Vanela Gathiya restoring engagement, underscoring the idea that “Khali Pet Gossip Nahi Hoti.”

The third, Exam Pressure, explores academic stress in families. Ridhi Dogra plays a mother helping her son manage expectations, demonstrating that “Khali Pet Dil Khol Kar Baat Nahi Hoti,” with Gopal Papdi Gathiya facilitating a more open conversation.

The campaign, titled “Life Mein Khali Pet Kuchh Nahi Hota”, was created by Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, with Afshan Hussain Shaikh of Not Bad Films directing, and executive production handled by Doris George and Afshan Shaikh. Cinematography was led by Kartik Vijay, while Abhishek Arora composed the background music.

The films featured Tara Sutaria, Mithila Palkar, Ridhi Dogra, Danesh Rizvi, Nikie Bareja, Kiyansh Bafna, and Satyendra Chaturvedi. Creative development involved Manish Bhatt, Raghu Bhat, Kapil Tammal, Yuvraj Gorule, Nikhil Kerkar, Abhishek Jadhav, Doremi Chatterjee, Komal Duhlani, Shriya Dabholkar, Yashvi Solanki, Aditya Ambike, and Vinayak Shetye.

The production and post-production teams included Bhavna Singh, Siddhi Bhopale, Sidhant Sarkar, Anita & Donald (production design), Tushar Shivan (editor), Mahak Gupta (colourist), and Boby Rajan (AI/VFX). The audio team featured Chester Misquitta (sound design) and Sonia Nair (voice-over), with vocals by Vidhya Gopal, Pratika Prabhune, and Nikita Bharani.

Watch the campaign films: