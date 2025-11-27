New Delhi: Mastercard has launched a campaign titled ‘Tap Your Phone, Pay in Style’, which seeks to depict mobile contactless payments as a reflection of personal style. The five-film initiative, fronted by actors Ishaan Khatter and Krithi Shetty, presents everyday transactions as quick, secure, and effortless experiences.

The campaign will be rolled out in five phases, beginning with short teasers across digital platforms, followed by full cinematic films, accompanied by weekly content to maintain engagement.

Leading influencers across lifestyle, finance, fashion, and entertainment will share their own ‘tap moments’ on social media, alongside interactive polls, quizzes, and music challenges to encourage user participation.

Ravi Datla, Senior Vice President, Products and Solutions, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “Mobile contactless payments aren’t just smart; they are also highly reliable. Built on multiple layers of security, every tap is protected, and that confidence is what will power the future of commerce.”

The campaign also extends to physical spaces, transforming restaurants, clubs, and cafés into immersive ‘tap zones’. Lavani Agarwal, Vice President and Head, Marketing and Communications, South Asia, Mastercard, said, “Consumers today see tech advancements as an extension of who they are. With this campaign, we have tried to blend the security and speed of mobile contactless payments with the sophistication of personal style, every tap is a moment, which belongs an individual. It’s about paying smarter, living effortlessly, and showing your real self in ways that matter.”

Rajesh Sharma, National Planning Director, McCann India, added, “In the payments landscape Mastercard’s opportunity is not technical, it is behavioural. Consumers already can tap their phones. They just haven’t built the instinctive muscle memory of this act. With ‘Tap your phone. Pay in style’, we are not really selling a feature, we’re shaping a gesture. A tap that feels intuitive, effortless, and perfectly in step with the confidence and rhythm of modern life.”

He added, “Our insight was simple: Young consumers don’t want to learn how to use technology - they want it to move at the pace of their instinct. Mastercard Tap & Pay fits their world because the gesture feels intuitive, almost instinctive, like a rhythm, not a ritual. A fresh rap track adds to the swagger of the tap and makes the gesture effortlessly cool, the kind of movement young consumers adopt without being told.”

Ishaan Khatter said, “Today, our style shows up in everything, how we move, how we show up, even how we tap for payment. That’s what made collaborating with Mastercard so exciting for me. Their tech is effortless, modern, and totally in sync with how we live. This campaign reflects that vibe perfectly, fun, stylish, and full of attitude.”

He added, “In today’s world, every action is an expression of who we are, from the way we walk into a room to the simple act of paying for our coffee. That’s exactly why this collaboration with Mastercard resonates with me. Their commitment to seamless, secure, and intuitive technology mirrors the ease and confidence I value. This campaign brings all of that together, modern, expressive, and full of character.”