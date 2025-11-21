Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 21, 2025

0

  • Nov 21, 2025 11:19 IST

    WPP Media secures Henkel’s consolidated media mandate

    The consolidation brings 30 European markets under WPP Media’s remit, extending the partnership and centralising media duties for brands including Persil, Perwoll and Schwarzkopf. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 11:17 IST

    Tata Play wants you off your phone tonight and back in front of the TV

    The campaign urges viewers to swap virtual engagement for in-person connection and to rediscover the “social” energy that television has long created. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 11:04 IST

    Snitch steps up offline growth, targets 100 stores by December; AdEx hits Rs 5 cr monthly

    After raising Rs 340 crore, Snitch is lifting offline spends, expanding stores, and building culture-led visibility beyond digital. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 10:38 IST

    Rohit Saraf brings a pop-culture twist to Nivea’s new skincare conversation

    Featuring Saraf, the campaign revisits a viral trend to reflect how skincare discussions are becoming more inclusive, while linking hydration messaging to cultural cues. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 10:36 IST

    Advertising Legend Neil French Passes Away at 81

    From the Chivas Regal campaign to the award-winning XO Beer prank, French’s work spanned witty print stunts and bold ads like his debated “Clean up Singapore” piece. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 10:20 IST

    YouTube may restore option to message and share videos inside the app

    YouTube’s latest test reintroduces private chats for users aged 18 and above, offering direct video sharing and moderated conversations within the app itself. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 10:14 IST

    Payment apps chase ad revenue, but trust is on the line

    UPI

    As UPI evolves beyond payments into brand engagement, marketers face a quiet dilemma! How to innovate without intruding on the sanctity of a space built on safety, intent, and trust. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:45 IST

    Prime Video rolls out AI Video Recaps to help viewers catch up before new seasons

    Currently available in beta in the US for select English-language Prime Original series, the new generative AI feature turns full seasons into short recap videos with key plot points, clips and narration, building on the text-based X-Ray Recaps launched in 2024. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:41 IST

    Zomato tests opt-in phone sharing to enable restaurant marketing offers

    CEO Aditya Mangla says opt-in pop-up will appear after orders; only the phone number will be shared. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:39 IST

    Zepto, BigBasket, Zomato among 26 platforms that pledge no dark patterns to govt

    Dark patterns involve using design and choice architecture to deceive, coerce, or influence consumers into making choices that are not in their best interest. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:36 IST

    ED arrests Suumaya promoter; Dentsu staff link continues to be under scanner

    Suumaya and its promoter are at the centre of the case at this stage, with ED continuing to probe the extent of Dentsu’s corporate and individual liabilities. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:06 IST

    Times Group gets NCLT nod to move non-publishing portfolio into Times Horizon

    The restructuring is aimed at giving each segment a sharper management focus and a capital structure suited to its needs, as the non-publishing portfolio continues to grow alongside the traditional newspaper business. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 09:03 IST

    Laughter Chefs Season 3 to premiere Nov 22 on Colors with six sponsors on board

    The channel said the format was the top non-fiction performer on its network this year, with Season 2 reaching about 185 million viewers on television. Read more...



  • Nov 21, 2025 08:59 IST

    What brands must relearn as India’s consumer economy resets for 2030

    Fireside Ventures’ The Indian Consumer at 2030 flags a bigger, more digital, experience-led India where growth will come from new cohorts, new channels, and new category triggers. Read more...



