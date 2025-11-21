Haryana cable operator booked for unauthorised transmission of JioStar Pay TV channels

New Delhi: JioStar initiated legal action against an unauthorised cable network operator, Noora Cable Network, based in Sonepat, Haryana, for the unlawful transmission of JioStar’s Pay TV channels.

The operator was found to be distributing encrypted pay channels in an unencrypted format and without any authorisation, resulting in direct infringement of JioStar’s broadcast and copyright-protected content.

Acting on a criminal complaint filed by JioStar’s anti-piracy team, the local police registered FIR No. 0435 dated November 20, 2025, under Sections 51, 63, and 65 of the Copyright Act, 1957.

Following the registration of the FIR, law enforcement authorities conducted a raid on the operator’s control room, where they seized infringing equipment and other material used to facilitate the illegal distribution of JioStar’s channels.

Investigations are currently underway to trace the full chain of piracy, including the source from which the operator procured the unauthorised feed. Officials have indicated that additional arrests and enforcement actions may follow as the inquiry progresses.

This initiative forms part of JioStar’s sustained efforts to curb broadcast piracy across multiple regions in India. In recent months, the company has intensified its collaboration with law enforcement agencies to protect its content rights, safeguard legitimate distribution networks, and uphold the interests of subscribers and partners. By pursuing strict legal accountability, JioStar continues to reinforce the importance of respecting broadcast rights and maintaining the integrity of India’s pay television ecosystem.