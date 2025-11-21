Times Network hosts Pickleball Now Grand Prix in Delhi on Nov 22

New Delhi: Times Network will host the Pickleball Now Grand Prix, North Edition in Delhi on November 22 at The Blue Court, Sector 65, Gurugram, following the success of its multi-city pickleball initiative.

The daylong event will feature more than 200 participants competing in matches for a prize pool of Rs 10 Lakh, along with trophies and media recognition.

The tournament will include five competitive categories to engage both intermediate and advanced players: Men’s Doubles, Advanced; Men’s Doubles, Intermediate; Mixed Doubles, Advanced; Mixed Doubles, Intermediate; and Women’s Doubles, which will introduce randomly paired teammates. All matches will contribute points to the Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), with official ranking points updated on the platform.

The event has drawn several brands from lifestyle, technology, mobility, and consumer sectors, reflecting its positioning as a premium sporting showcase. Key partners include Hell Energy Drink (presenting partner), Aditya Birla Capital (NBFC partner), Just in Time (official timekeeping partner), HDFC Bank (banking partner), Arihant (luxury real estate partner), Radico Khaitan (celebration partner), Joola (equipment partner), Dava India (healthcare partner), Amrita University (education partner) and Yes Securities (wealth partner).