New Delhi: Nivea has introduced a new digital campaign featuring actor Rohit Saraf as it promotes its latest Body Milk product. The work reinterprets a popular social media trend and places Saraf at the centre of a broader conversation about skincare becoming more diverse and gender-inclusive, particularly among younger audiences.

The campaign uses a light, pop-culture-driven format in which Saraf delivers a humorous link between the way people say he “soaks up all the attention” and the idea that skin also requires long-lasting hydration. This approach, the brand suggests, is intended to make discussions about moisturisation feel more casual and relevant to young consumers.

Explaining the thinking behind the campaign, Shweta Dalal, Marketing Director, Nivea India, said, “If young India is consuming pop-culture driven content, then that’s exactly where we want to meet them. So we took a viral format and turned into a playful reminder that your skin gets thirsty too. With our new NIVEA Body Milk offering 72-hour moisturization, this was the perfect way to spotlight a very real skincare need in a way that feels fresh.”

She added, “We’re also living in a world that celebrates inclusivity, and that reflects in the way people engage with skincare today. So why limit ourselves when it comes to talent? Skincare is universal, and our choices should mirror that diversity - in voices, in relatability, and in how we show up for young consumers. Having credible male voices champion hydration in a pop-culture twist felt not just relevant but truly reflective of how Gen Z sees self-care. Rohit Saraf is a natural fit for this campaign, with a charm and authenticity that instantly clicks with young India.”

Saraf said he was drawn to the idea because of its easy, pop-culture tone. “This idea instantly caught my attention- it’s such a fun, clever way to talk about hydration. I love how NIVEA took something so pop-culture driven and made it their own. It’s fresh, relatable and exactly what today’s audience connects with. Skincare is for everyone, Afterall. Honestly, I was excited to be a part of it - NIVEA just made hydration super cool.”

The digital activity has been supported by various online formats, including a “Tongue Twister” challenge and festive content. Nivea has also extended visibility offline through branded cabs featuring large product installations on the roof. The company states that this on-ground presence is intended to link online engagement with everyday public spaces, reaching both digital audiences and commuters.

Watch the campaign films: