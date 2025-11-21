New Delhi: Neil French, the flamboyant and trailblazing British advertising executive who revolutionized the industry in Asia and earned a reputation as one of its most provocative figures, has passed away at the age of 81.

French, who had been battling health issues including back operations, a stroke, and heart problems, died in Majorca, where he had lived in retirement. His adopted son, Daniel, brought him home from the hospital prior to his passing.

Born in Birmingham, England, in 1944, French's path to advertising stardom was anything but conventional. Before entering the creative world, he held eclectic jobs including bullfighter, debt collector, and even manager for the heavy metal band Judas Priest in the 1970s.

He relocated to Singapore in the late 1970s, where he honed his craft as a copywriter at agencies like Ogilvy & Mather, Batey Ads, and The Ball Partnership. French quickly rose to prominence with minimalist, long-copy ads that captivated audiences and won over 500 awards throughout his career.

Among his most iconic works was the 1987 campaign for Chivas Regal, featuring an unlabeled whiskey bottle with the tagline, "If you don't recognize it, you're probably not ready for it."

Equally legendary was his 1993 fake advertisement for XO Beer, published in The Straits Times as an April Fool's stunt to demonstrate the power of print media. The ad was so convincing that people began ordering the nonexistent beer in bars, and it scooped three awards, including Best of the Best at the Asian Advertising Awards.

French also created memorable campaigns for Kaminomoto Hair Tonic and a controversial "Clean up Singapore" ad for Dyno-rod that sparked debate in Parliament.

By 1995, French had returned to Ogilvy as Regional Creative Director for Asia, ascending to Worldwide Creative Director in 1998. In 2003, he was appointed to the same role at WPP Group, overseeing creative output across giants like Ogilvy and Mather, JWT, and Young and Rubicam.

He retired in 2005 amid controversy but continued to influence the industry, co-founding the World Press Awards in 2006 to celebrate print advertising excellence. French authored the memoir Sorry for the Lobsters in 2011 and received numerous accolades, including the Clio Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003, induction into the AWARD Hall of Fame, and the Lotus Legend Award at ADFEST in 2015.

French's career was not without controversy. In 2005, he resigned from WPP after remarks at an industry event in Toronto, where he suggested women in advertising might "wimp out" due to family responsibilities, drawing accusations of sexism.

He also defended "scam ads", campaigns created primarily for awards, arguing they showcased pure creativity, a stance that divided the industry. Despite these debates, French was celebrated for elevating Asian advertising on the global stage, teaching creatives to reject mediocre briefs and push boundaries.

Tributes poured in from across the advertising world following news of his death. Jim Aitchison, a close friend, credited French with instilling in Asian creatives the mantra to never accept poor work, noting how he "put Singapore and Asian ads on the international map.

"David "Nobby" Nobay, a former colleague, called him a "punk" who reinvented copywriting and dominated awards in the 1990s. Barbara Levy, president of the London International Awards, remembered his flamboyance and supportiveness, saying he was "a friend beyond advertising."

David Guerrero of BBDO Guerrero hailed French as "one of the world's great copywriters" and a "Lotus Legend," while Rowan Chanen described him as a "giant" who shaped lives with his talent and storytelling. Chris Kyme, a creative director, labeled him a "legend larger than life," and Linda Locke praised his generosity as a teacher and storyteller. U.S. ad veteran Rick Boyko shared fond memories, noting French's disdain for mediocrity and his push for excellence.

On social media platform X, users echoed these sentiments. Copywriter Derek Walker highlighted French's lesson that "nobody reads boring long copy but a whole bunch of people will read interesting long copy." Another user, Dominic Savio, wrote: "THINK HARDER. WRITE BETTER. NEVER COMPROMISE... Rest in power, Neil." Anantha Narayan poignantly noted: "Neil French gone. The cigar turns to ashes."

French's legacy as a "guru," "godfather," and true original endures, with industry insiders agreeing his stories and impact will resonate for decades. He is survived by his son Daniel and a global network of admirers whose work he inspired.