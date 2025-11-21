New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has appointed its mobile chief TM Roh as co-CEO and head of the device experience division, returning the company to its traditional co-CEO structure. The division oversees Samsung’s mobile phones, TVs and home appliances.

The move restores Samsung’s dual-CEO framework, which separates oversight of the chip and consumer businesses, after the company had operated under a sole-CEO model following the sudden death of co-CEO Han Jong-Hee in March. Roh has served as acting head of the consumer business since April.

Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said Samsung had made a “safe and predictable” choice, adding that the appointment appeared focused on strengthening competitiveness. He noted that Samsung’s strongest-performing businesses this year have been memory chips and mobile, and that naming TM Roh as co-CEO signals a desire to place greater emphasis on those divisions.

“The memory business is benefiting from a favourable market, but is also showing progress as Samsung works to narrow the gap with rivals in the AI chip race under co-CEO Jun Young-hyun’s leadership of the division,” Ryu added.