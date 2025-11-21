New Delhi: EcoMedia Solutions (EcoMS) has launched as an integrated sustainability services company, introducing what it describes as India’s first technology-driven platform for sustainable media and event operations.

Founded by sustainability and communications strategist Rumjhum Gupta, the company positions itself as a provider of end-to-end solutions for governments, corporates and brands seeking to build measurable sustainability practices into their operations.

EcoMS combines technology, data, consulting and communication services across areas such as assessment, compliance, carbon management and stakeholder engagement.

“At a time when the world is racing to balance growth with responsibility, sustainability can no longer be an add-on, it must be integrated into how organisations operate, communicate, and evolve,” said Gupta, Founder & CEO of EcoMedia Solutions.

“EcoMS was created to help businesses achieve this alignment through actionable, tech-backed, and measurable frameworks that translate sustainability ambition into tangible outcomes.”

The company’s service portfolio includes sustainability strategy, SDG consulting, BRSR and ESG reporting, carbon management, circular-economy solutions and sustainability-focused communication support. Its stated objective is to provide tools that help organisations strengthen disclosures, operational accountability and reporting practices.

Marking its launch, EcoMS introduced EMS (Environment Media Solutions), a patent-filed platform built to integrate sustainability intelligence into media planning, buying and event execution.

The system measures and reports sustainability performance across out-of-home, digital out-of-home, print, digital and experiential formats, supporting sustainable media procurement, green event management, circular-economy inputs, BRSR-linked reporting and carbon analytics.

“EMS is not just a product, it’s proof that technology can make sustainability measurable and actionable,” Gupta said. “It helps brands and agencies strike a balance between creativity, accountability, and climate consciousness ensuring every impression counts for the planet.”

Industry observers note that sustainability has become an increasingly influential criterion in advertising and activation procurement, with growing expectations around ESG compliance and climate-related disclosures. EcoMS positions the platform as a tool for organisations seeking greater transparency in campaign-level environmental performance.

“Our mission is simple to make sustainability measurable, accessible, and mainstream,” Gupta added. “EcoMS and EMS together are a step toward building a business ecosystem where purpose and profit can coexist seamlessly.”

The company said it is working on additional technology-led sustainability products, with a focus on carbon accounting, compliance intelligence and responsible supply-chain solutions.