Nestle’s Sanjay Bahadur to retire in December 2025 after 40-year stint

New Delhi: Nestlé’s Executive Vice-President and Head of Group Strategy and Business Development, Sanjay Bahadur, will retire at the end of December 2025, bringing to a close a career spanning over four decades with the company.

Following Bahadur’s retirement, Nestlé said the mergers and acquisitions function will report to Chief Financial Officer Anna Manz.

Bahadur has spent more than 40 years at Nestlé and held leadership roles across India, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Türkiye and China.

In his current position, he has overseen portfolio management, the identification and execution of M&A transactions, and the company’s work on venture funds, external partnerships and licensing agreements.

Philipp Navratil, CEO of Nestlé, thanked Bahadur for his long stint at the group. “On behalf of everyone at the company, I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Sanjay for his many contributions to Nestlé. He consistently demonstrated uncompromising integrity and a humble approach to leadership, fostering trust and collaboration across the organisation. We wish him all the best for this next chapter,” Navratil said.