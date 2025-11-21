New Delhi: WPP has announced that WPP Media has secured Henkel Consumer Brands’ consolidated media business across Europe. The expanded mandate now covers well-known brands including Persil, Perwoll, Bref, Schwarzkopf and Syoss across 30 markets.
The move extends the companies’ existing relationship in Europe, Henkel’s largest region, adding 13 new markets to the 17 awarded to WPP Media in late 2024.
WPP Media’s record of collaboration and operational efficiency through WPP Open, the group’s marketing platform, was a key factor in Henkel’s decision. The platform is expected to support a smoother transition for the additional markets coming under the consolidated structure.
The competitive review, launched in June, focused on how media operations could evolve within an increasingly AI-driven environment. WPP Media’s proposal centred on revised workflows, redefined team roles and a structure positioned around value delivery.
WPP Media will oversee Henkel’s digital media activation across all 30 markets from Düsseldorf and London. A dedicated team will manage integration, oversee governance and work with individual markets to account for local requirements and differences across media channels.