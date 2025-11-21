Tata Play wants you off your phone tonight and back in front of the TV

New Delhi: Tata Play has marked World Television Day with a new brand campaign titled “Sach Mein… Social Ho Jao”, positioning television as the medium that still delivers the most real, shared social moments at home.

The campaign film leans on a simple idea. While digital platforms have expanded how people connect, the deepest bonding still happens around the TV. Tata Play’s message is that the living room remains the original social space, where laughter is louder, reactions are real, and families experience content together rather than in isolation.

In the film, television is framed as a catalyst for everyday togetherness. It shows how a comedy episode turns into family banter, a match becomes a shared celebration, and news debates spill into conversations that continue beyond the screen. The campaign urges viewers to swap virtual engagement for in-person connection and to rediscover the “social” energy that television has long created.

Tata Play said the initiative aims to remind audiences that TV is not competing with digital on trends, but on meaning. The company is using World Television Day to underline TV’s role as a collective habit that cuts across generations and interests, creating common memories in a way personal screens often cannot.

The campaign has been rolled out across Tata Play’s social and digital platforms, inviting viewers to reflect on what “being social” really means today. The brand will continue to push the film through online videos and social conversations throughout the week.

Watch the film here: