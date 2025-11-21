New Delhi: Pepsodent has launched its first immersive digital experience, Pepsodent Cavity Fighters, on Roblox, as the brand looks to gamify oral care education for children and families.

The experience offers parents, kids and communities an interactive way to learn about oral hygiene. Users enter a virtual world where they clean virtual teeth, complete challenges, and unlock achievements centred on essential oral care practices. The game also lets players collect oral care tips as they progress through tasks.

“At Pepsodent, we’ve always believed that oral care can be both educational and enjoyable. With this collaboration, we’re making oral health learning more accessible, interactive, and relevant for today’s digital-first generation,” said Swagata Sharma, Oral Care Category Head, HUL India. She added that the brand wants to inspire positive oral care habits in a space where young users naturally connect, learn and play.

Winnie Burke, Global Group Director, Roblox, said the platform enables brands to build imaginative experiences that help them connect with families in new ways, including around learning and health education.

Pepsodent said the activation has seen early traction. By the third week of launch, the experience recorded nearly 300,000 plays in less than two weeks, against projections of 220,000 to 320,000 plays. Users cleaned 212,853 virtual teeth and collected 103,497 oral care tips. The experience logged a 97% like ratio, with 9,998 user-generated collectables claimed. The brand also said it has reached over 2 million unique users in India so far.

Players who complete weekly oral care challenges within Pepsodent Cavity Fighters will receive limited-edition Roblox avatar items from the brand. These digital collectables are positioned as rewards for participation and a way for users to showcase their achievements within the Roblox universe.

The experience is available on Roblox under the name Pepsodent Cavity Fighters.