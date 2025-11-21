New Delhi: The NDTV ProAm is set to take place on Saturday, November 22, at the Jaypee Greens Golf & Spa Resort in Greater Noida, providing a platform where corporates, sporting professionals and rising golfers can come together on the fairways.

The tournament reflects an opportunity to broaden engagement with the sport while offering emerging talent a space to be seen and supported.

Participants include cricket legend and PGTI President Kapil Dev, Arjun Sharma, Chairman of Blackstone Select Citywalk REIT, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Kapil Kapoor, Country Lead, Google Distributed Cloud, Google Cloud APAC, Vishesh C. Chandiok, CEO of Grant Thornton Bharat, Anil Chadha, CEO of ITC Hotels, Ashutosh Johri, Director, Kyndryl India (IBM), Amit Luthra, Managing Partner of Luthra & Luthra, Ashish Mittal, Director at India Gate Rice, and Devesh Gupta, Executive President of Jagran Prakashan, among others.

Professional golfers taking part include Tapendra Ghai, Abhinav Lohan, Amardeep Malik, Amrit Lal, Rohit Narwal, Vishav Pratap Singh Gill, Rajesh Kumar Gautam, Himmat Rai, Wasim Khan, Vikrant Chopra, and Gurbaaz P. S. Mann, offering participants a chance to compete alongside India’s top golfing talent.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of NDTV, said,

“The NDTV ProAm is our way of opening the fairways to a much wider community. Golf in India has often been seen as exclusive, but we believe it can become a democratic space where leadership, sport, and shared ambition meet. When India’s top CEOs play alongside pros and emerging talent, the game becomes more accessible, the energy becomes more collaborative, and the possibilities multiply. We look forward to an exciting pan-India journey ahead.”

Set against the championship layout of Jaypee Greens, the NDTV ProAm is designed to combine competitive play with opportunities for conversation and interaction between leaders and professional players. The tournament will travel to Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata, creating a recurring calendar for India’s corporate and golfing communities.