New Delhi: Snitch’s evolution from a digital-first disruptor to a retail-heavy brand has been rapid, well-funded and intentional. The brand, which recently raised $40 million (approximately Rs 340 crore) in a Series B round, now operates at a Rs 900 crore revenue run rate, with ambitions of touching “Rs 2000–2500 crore growth” next year.

This capital injection has reshaped its marketing architecture. As Chetan Siyal, founding member and CMO at Snitch, said, “After the fundraise, we opened up a lot more channels. Today, we are at 91 stores. We should have the 100th store live by the second week of December. Marketing budgets used to be Rs 2 crores monthly; today, it has gone to Rs 5 crores. We’re able to spend across different media and diversify.”

That diversification has pushed Snitch into a media mix far removed from its early days. “Offline media is expensive. As of today, about 60% is digital and 40% is offline. Initially, it was 100% digital. Today, it's 60–40 and going forward, it will become 50–50. With offline stores and visibility around those areas, we have a larger footprint. You’re able to do things that garner more attention instead of being restricted to a website,” Siyal said.

The shift reflects a clear intent to scale the retail grid, expand cultural visibility, and build presence in high footfall zones where physical discovery matters.

The brand has also been testing bolder offline visibility ideas. “We’re doing a lot more innovative marketing. Bengaluru’s Brigade Road, the entire street, is entirely taken over by Snitch. You cannot quantify it, but the kind of brand love we got says it all,” Siyal added.

Snitch is also using offline moments to deepen its cultural positioning. Its collaboration with Sufi singer Bismil was designed as a showcase that brought together music, community and the brand’s design language.

Under this association, a special collection has been introduced, marking a creative fusion of contemporary style and cultural depth. This collection reflects the spirit of both Snitch and Bismil, staying true to their roots while embracing modern evolution. The line features a wide range of jackets, overshirts, shirts, trousers, caps, and bandanas, crafted with exquisite attention to detail. From laser-cut patchwork and intricate back motifs to Rajasthani and Mughal-inspired elements, each piece narrates a story of culture reborn for the new-age man.

The brand’s broader strategy remains focused on strengthening affinity through more authentic collaborations. Instead of defaulting to follower counts, Snitch is prioritising creators whose influence is rooted in genuine product usage.

“Today, everyone knows mega influencers are not genuine. We want to collaborate with more genuine creators who actually sport the brand. Even if a creator has 1,000 genuine followers, that is more valuable than 500k with bots. It’s not sidelining big names. I will collaborate better with them. Bismil is also a creator. We will do more genuine collaborations with him. I would want to engage with celebrities on a better level than just a video or an ad,” Siyal said.

On the performance side, Snitch’s dependence on measurable digital channels continues to be strong. “Meta drives the highest ROAS,” Siyal said. The online funnel remains rooted in experimentation. “Quick commerce—we’ve piloted it in Bangalore and are seeing amazing results. Once we stabilise operations, we’ll expand,” he added. Stores are becoming a larger driver of growth. “With more stores, offline revenue will increase more than online.”

The next phase is already mapped out. “Next target is 300 stores next financial year. Double our speed. Tier 2 and Tier 3 are goldmines. Snitch’s motive arose from there, to make fashion accessible where it's not,” Siyal said.

As the offline share of Snitch’s spend moves toward a 50-50 mix, the company is also building a steady calendar of on-ground activity. Siyal said offline efforts require a different kind of planning and patience compared to digital. “On-ground activations are not measurable. The problem with marketing is that everybody wants to measure it. Offline is not measurable. I don’t know how many people see hoarding, but we are taking that leap of faith,” he said.

Snitch is looking to increase the frequency of such touchpoints next year, with a plan to do one event a month and to be present at cultural and youth-focused properties. “We did about three events in the last six months. We will be at the Indian Sneaker Festival in Delhi and Mumbai. We will be at Lollapalooza in January,” Siyal said.

With fresh capital, a fast-growing store network, and a media mix that is steadily balancing digital and offline, Snitch is positioning itself for the next leg of scale.

The brand’s focus now is to keep building visibility and participation across cities while using culture, creators and retail presence as parallel growth engines.