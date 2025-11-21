New Delhi: Admatazz, an independent creative group combining media, technology and a scientific approach, has partnered with BrandMusiq, a sonic branding agency, to incorporate distinctive sound assets into everyday digital content.

The collaboration will see brands applying sonic identities to formats such as social media reels, performance advertisements, creator edits and offline brand experiences.

BrandMusiq, credited with coining the term ‘MOGO®️’ or ‘musical logo’, has developed sonic identities for brands including HDFC Bank, Air India Express, Zomato, Amazon Pay, Asian Paints, Kraft Heinz in Southeast Asia, Income Insurance in Singapore, Mastercard globally, and 7 Up globally.

Globally, signature sounds such as Netflix’s “Tudum” or McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” have demonstrated faster recall than most visual elements, highlighting the potential of sonic branding in daily content, which often relies on generic stock music.

Through the partnership, Admatazz will integrate BrandMusiq’s expertise into its content ecosystem, replacing stock music with MOGO®️ assets crafted for everyday digital formats. The collaboration introduces three main capabilities:

Social-First Sonic Libraries: Custom banks of MOGOs®️, transitions and music beds for reels, shorts, static-to-motion posts, performance ads and creator-driven edits, allowing brands to embed consistent sound signatures across daily content.

Brand Experience Sound Libraries: Sonic elements for offline environments including events, retail, IVR systems, HR communication, podcasts and product demonstrations, ensuring consistency across digital and physical touchpoints.

Evidence-Led Distinctiveness: Aligning with Admatazz’s scientific approach, these assets enhance mental availability, fluent encoding and recall, helping brands stand out in crowded digital spaces while reducing dependence on generic audio.

“This partnership bridges a critical gap in the way brands use sound,” said Yash Chandiramani, Founder and Chief Strategist at Admatazz. “Evidence shows us that distinctiveness is built on consistent brand assets, and audio is one of the fastest to enter memory. By integrating BrandMusiq’s sonic intelligence with our digital-first content craft, we can help brands sound unmistakably themselves across every reel, ad and short-form format. This elevates daily content from being just consistent visually to being distinctive sonically as well.”

Rajeev Raja, Founder and Soundsmith at BrandMusiq, added, “We have spent years creating iconic sonic identities for India’s leading brands, but their true potential is realised only when they are applied consistently and at scale. Admatazz’s scientific approach to social and digital marketing and content formats makes them the ideal partner to take sonic branding beyond big films and into everyday ‘earpoints’. Together we can make the sonic identity a daily asset, not just a yearly exercise.”