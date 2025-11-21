New Delhi: Colors will premiere Season 3 of its culinary comedy reality show “Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment” on November 22, co-powered by Envy Perfumes and Catch Masale, along with Pour Home Air Freshener and LuxInferno, and supported by special partner Caratlane and Pet Shuddhi.
The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm on Colors.
The channel said the format was the top nonfiction performer on its network this year, with Season 2 reaching about 185 million viewers on television (BARC, TC:2+ All India, SD-HD, Org+Rpts, LC S2, BB S18, TV+00H TV).
Colors also claimed the franchise drove a third of its social media interactions during the previous season.
Season 3 retains Bharti Singh as host and chef coach Harpal Singh Sokhi while introducing a refreshed celebrity lineup split into two competing teams.
Returning pairs and new entrants include Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, Debinna Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav and Isha Malviya, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek, and Aly Goni and Jannat Zubair.
Produced by Optimystix Entertainment, the show blends cooking tasks with unscripted celebrity banter, positioning itself as a family weekend appointment for the general Hindi entertainment audience.
The channel said the third season will scale the format further, with heightened competition and a larger slate of challenges.
Alok Jain, Jiostar, said, “We at JioStar consistently strive to deliver non-fiction IPs, whether original or adapted, that travel across seasons and demographics. Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment’s success is a testament to that approach, proving how differentiated homegrown formats can scale into one of India’s most beloved and top-rated reality shows. The sustained demand for the show even before a season concludes reaffirms our belief that when we anchor content in strong cultural insight – family fun and food – it naturally becomes a part of the country’s weekend routine."
He added, "We are confident the season will build on that momentum as we continue our legacy of crafting successful homegrown shows and setting benchmarks in delivering formats that become household favorites. We are grateful to our sponsors for placing their trust in an IP that continues to deliver both reach and relevance.”