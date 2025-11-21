NDTV conclave to review Chhattisgarh’s 25 years of governance and growth

New Delhi: Twenty-five years after Chhattisgarh’s formation, the state is at a pivotal point in its development. The NDTV Chhattisgarh Conclave: 25 Saal Bemisaal, scheduled for November 21 at the Hotel Marriott in Raipur, will bring together policymakers, administrators, industry figures, and cultural representatives to review the state’s progress and consider its future direction.

The event will open with a discussion featuring Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, alongside former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh, whose combined experience is expected to frame the state’s governance narrative. Their participation will outline priorities and long-term strategies influencing Chhattisgarh’s development at the 25-year milestone.

Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao will provide further political insights, discussing the evolving administrative vision under the frameworks of Rajat Jayanti: Swarnim Sapne and Chhattisgarh Unlimited. A governance-focused session with TS Singhdeo will examine policy direction, administrative delivery, and reforms necessary to strengthen the state’s development trajectory.

Economic and entrepreneurial perspectives will be shared by Satish Thorani, President of the Chhattisgarh Chamber of Commerce and Industries; Dr. Rajaram Tripathi, a farmer-scientist and leader in agro-innovation; and Dr. Ila Gupta, State President of the Mahila Chamber. The discussion will focus on building a resilient and inclusive business ecosystem.

The conclave will also highlight Chhattisgarh’s cultural and social identity. Sessions with actor-director Anuj Sharma, historian Ramakant Mishra, Gond artist and Padma Shri recipient Madvi Satyendra, and folk singer Mamta Chandrakar will explore the state’s artistic heritage, traditional practices, and cultural strengths.

Through its sectoral panels and conversations, the NDTV Chhattisgarh Conclave: 25 Saal Bemisaal will provide a detailed assessment of the state’s first 25 years, review its progress, identify challenges, and examine opportunities for the future.