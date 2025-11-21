New Delhi: M3M India family office has entered the sports management sector with the acquisition of the NCR franchise in the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), a venture of the Times of India Group.

The franchise, named Capital Warriors Gurgaon, will be overseen by Payal Kanodia and Aishwarya Bansal from the M3M India family office, who will be responsible for strategy, brand-building, and the team’s direction.

This marks the family office’s second major investment into consumer-oriented sectors, following a USD 20 million stake in beauty-tech platform Kult, where it acquired 55% equity amid growth in India’s beauty and personal-care market.

“Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports globally, and India is perfectly positioned to lead this cultural movement. Our entry into the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) is not just an investment in sport, it is an investment in community, youth engagement, and the future of urban experiences. In times to come, we see Pickleball as the second highest in followers after cricket. The Capital Warriors Gurgaon will embody the spirit of new-age India: energetic, inclusive, and globally inspired. We are grateful to the Times of India Group for creating a world-class platform that allows emerging sports to thrive,” said Aishwarya Bansal, Family Office of M3M India.

Payal Kanodia, Family Office of M3M India and Chairperson and Trustee of the M3M Foundation, added, “With ‘Lakshya’, our flagship sports initiative, at the heart of the nine major programmes of the M3M Foundation this year, we have deepened our commitment to nurturing sporting talent and strengthening sports infrastructure and accessibility across India.

She added, “Recognising the vital role that sports play in building character, discipline, and resilience, we took a bold step forward by committing to the development of 50 pickleball courts across the country, especially to train and uplift underserved children. By creating infrastructure that inspires active and healthy living, we are opening new pathways for growth, inclusion, and community empowerment.”

Kanodia explained, “At the launch of India’s first national government-recognised pickleball league, an extraordinary awareness milestone, The Times of India acknowledged this transformational effort. Together with ‘Capital Warriors Gurgaon’, we are striving to give back to the city we love, envisioning it as a vibrant playground where every child has the opportunity to play, every family finds time to bond, and every elderly citizen finds joy simply by being part of an active, connected community.”

The investment aligns with M3M’s broader vision of expanding beyond real estate into lifestyle and wellness sectors. Pickleball fits the company’s urban and community-driven ethos, focusing not just on competition but also on creating an inclusive, brand-led sporting experience that supports youth engagement, health, and socially responsible recreation.