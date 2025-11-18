Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 18, 2025

- Nov 18, 2025 13:05 IST
Digidarts wins digital performance campaigns mandate for Kisan Konnect
The agency will support Kisan Konnect’s digital outreach through data-led audience segmentation and cross-platform execution. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 12:40 IST
Hashtag Orange appoints Anirban Chaudhuri as Chief Strategy Officer
Chaudhuri brings over 26 years of experience in brand strategy, integrated marketing, media investment and market research, strengthening Hashtag Orange’s strategic direction. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 10:52 IST
Lenskart introduces Meller in India, unveils creative collaboration with Popmart
The company will roll out Meller across online and retail channels while launching a Popmart eyewear line in Singapore, extending its design-led collaborations. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 10:50 IST
Tiger Global cuts Meta stake by more than 60% in September quarter
Tiger Global reduced its Meta holding to 2.8 million shares and dissolved several major positions, while adding Netflix and Klarna to its portfolio. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 10:33 IST
DPDP Rules: India’s data reset has begun, and every industry is now rewriting its playbook
The DPDP framework upends India’s data economy, mandating verifiable consent, strict retention, privacy-by-design and real-time auditability, reshaping verification, marketing intelligence and enterprise systems into transparent, compliant and trust-driven digital ecosystems. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 10:02 IST
Reliance Retail expands beauty portfolio with essence distribution deal
The agreement with cosnova Beauty will bring essence products into Reliance Retail’s omnichannel network, widening access to the German brand in the Indian market. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:51 IST
DMRC outlines wider co-branding plan across metro network
The corporation has identified 141 stations for exclusive co-branding rights under a draft licence agreement that details operational, structural and financial conditions. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:43 IST
Havas’ Yannick Bolloré shoots down rumours of potential WPP deal
His clarification follows weekend media reports that triggered a sharp rally in WPP’s share price, on talk that Havas, controlled by the Bolloré family via Vivendi, was exploring the purchase of a minority stake in the company. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:11 IST
The Times of India appoints Yudhvir Mor as Chief Product & Technology Officer
Earlier, Mor served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at HT Media, where he led teams across engineering, product management, and data science. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:09 IST
YouTube pegs its contribution to the Indian economy at Rs 16,000 cr, launches new AI tools
At its Impact Summit, the platform cited an Oxford Economics study estimating over 9.3 lakh jobs supported by YouTube in India, and announced AI-led tools plus partnerships with IICT and AIIMS to boost creative skills, medical training, and digital well-being. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:06 IST
Centre weighs shorter DPDP compliance window, says industry already meets global data norms
The DPDP rules spell out operational norms for entities in the collection and handling of personal data and protect the rights of individuals. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 09:02 IST
DDB global CEO Alex Lubar exits as Omnicom–IPG merger fuels questions over agency’s future
Lubar, who became global CEO in October 2023 after joining DDB as president and chief operating officer in late 2022, is leaving the network to take over as CEO of Fundamentalco, an independent brand strategy consultancy founded in 2024 by former Droga5 executive Jonny Bauer. Read more...
- Nov 18, 2025 08:59 IST
Outdoor ads in Bengaluru set for overhaul under draft 2025 rules
With regards to DOOH, frame changes are limited to once every 10 seconds, and 10% of display time must be allocated to government public service announcements. Read more...
|
Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 18, 2025
Follow BestMediaInfo, stay ahead with the latest developments, including top people movements, in the domain of advertising and marketing across all business categories
New Update